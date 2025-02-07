2025 Drive For Dreams Golf Tournament

One (1) prominent sign with logo on course
Onsite product visibility at event - opportunity to activate the hole to promote business with contest or activity
Company product in swag bag
Premium logo placement on promotional material, website, signage & banners
Group sponsor recognition on social media
Opportunity to set up company table at the 19th Hole
One (1) Foursome - includes breakfast, lunch, green and cart fees, admission to the post golf awards, the 19th Hole activities & swag bags for four (4) people
All benefits of a Hole Sponsor
Exclusive Recognition – "Drive for Dreams – Mariah’s Miracle Golf Tournament Presented by [Your Company]"
Branded Banner – Prominently displayed at the event
Recognition in Social Media, Press Materials & Media Invites
Two Foursomes – Includes breakfast, lunch, green fees & cart fees
Speaking Opportunity – Address guests at the Golf Awards & Lunch
Company Product in Swag Bags
Course Signage – Your company logo prominently Course Signage – Your company logo prominently displayed
Registration Area Visibility – Gain exposure as participants check in
Website & Social Media Recognition – Featured on our platforms
Special Mention at Awards & Lunch – Acknowledgment during the ceremony
2 Golf Tickets
Company Product in Swag Bags
Course Signage – Your company logo prominently displayed
Registration Area Visibility – Gain exposure as participants check in
Website & Social Media Recognition – Featured on our platforms
Special Mention at Awards & Lunch – Acknowledgment during the ceremony
Company Product in Swag Bags
Company Branding – Featured at the DJ area, check-in, and 19th Hole
Social Media Recognition – Highlighted across our platforms
Company Product in Swag Bags
Signage on Beverage Carts – Your logo featured prominently
Social Media Recognition
Branding on Event Materials – Website, signage & banners
Company Product in Swag Bags
Logo Displayed – Featured on the Super Ticket poster at registration
Branding on Event Materials – Printed materials, website, signage & banners
Social Media Recognition
Vendor Table – Interact with attendees at the event
Custom Super Ticket Branding – Your logo on Super Tickets
Company Product in Swag Bags
Prominent Signage – Your logo at the "Challenge the Pro" hole
Branding on Event Materials – Website, signage & banners
Social Media Recognition
Company Product in Swag Bags
Prominent Signage – Your logo at the Dart Challenge hole
Branding on Event Materials – Website, signage & banners
Social Media Recognition
Company Product in Swag Bags
Prominent Signage – Your logo at the Launcher hole
Branding on Event Materials – Website, signage & banners
Social Media Recognition
Company Product in Swag Bag
Prominent Signage – Your logo at the Longest Drive contest hole
Recognition in Event Announcements
Company Product in Swag Bags
Prominent Signage – Your logo at the Closest to the Pin contest hole
Recognition in Event Announcements
Company Product in Swag Bags
Prominent Signage – Your logo at the Launcher hole
Branding on Event Materials – Website, signage & banners
Social Media Recognition
Company Product in Swag Bag
Logo Featured on Swag Bags – Given to all participants
2 Golf Tickets
Website & Social Media Recognition
Onsite Visibility – Recognition at registration and the 19th Hole
Company Product in Swag Bags
Join us for a day of golf while making a difference! Our $650 Golf Package includes:
Registration fees for a foursome
Golf cart rental
Breakfast & lunch for 4
Exclusive swag for each player
Enjoy a fantastic day on the course while supporting Mariah’s Miracle and helping kids in need. Gather your team and sign up today! ⛳💙
Mariah’s Miracle Golf Registration – $175 per Player
Hit the greens for a great cause! Your $175 registration includes:
Entry for one player
Golf cart rental
Breakfast & lunch
Exclusive swag
Join us for a fun-filled day of golf while supporting Mariah’s Miracle and making a difference for kids in need! ⛳💙
Spectator Ticket – $40
Want to be part of the excitement without swinging a club? Our spectator ticket is the perfect way to join the fun!
With your ticket, you’ll enjoy:
🥪 A delicious lunch and dessert
👀 Access to watch and cheer on players throughout the day
💜 The chance to be part of the Drive for Dreams community while supporting Mariah’s Miracle
Arrive any time after 11:00 AM to enjoy great food, soak in the tournament atmosphere, and help us make miracles happen—all for just $40!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!