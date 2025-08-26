2025 DTTD Event Sponsor Tickets

2926 Fairfield Ave

Bridgeport, CT 06605, USA

The Kingston -$10,000 (8 VIP & 2 general Admission Tickets)
free

As a Kingston Sponsor, you can redeem up to 8 VIP tickets.


What’s Included in Your VIP Ticket?

  • Exclusive access to the VIP reception (6:00 PM – 7:30 PM)
  • Appetizers (available at the VIP reception only)
  • Complimentary VIP gift
  • Open bar (available all night during both the VIP reception and main event)
  • Access to the main event
  • And more!

Note: The VIP Pre-Party will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Please arrive on time. After the VIP reception we will transition to the main room at 7:30 PM to officially kick off the even


IMPORTANT NOTE:
As a Kingston Sponsor, you receive 8 VIP tickets plus the option to redeem up to 2 additional general admission tickets.


To redeem your general admission tickets, please scroll to the bottom and select up to 2 general admission tickets.


Please note: General admission tickets provide access only to the main event starting at 7:30 PM and do not include entry to the VIP reception.

The Montego Bay -$5,000(6 VIP & 2 general Admission Tickets)
$60

As a Montego Bay Sponsor, you can redeem up to 6 VIP tickets.


IMPORTANT NOTE:
As a Montego Bay Sponsor, you receive 6 VIP tickets plus the option to redeem up to 2 additional general admission tickets.


To redeem your general admission tickets, please scroll to the bottom and select up to 2 general admission tickets.


Please note: General admission tickets provide access only to the main event starting at 7:30 PM and do not include entry to the VIP reception.


The Negril-$2,500 (4 VIP & 2 general Admission Tickets)
free

As a Negril Sponsor, you can redeem up to 4 VIP tickets.


IMPORTANT NOTE:
As a Negril Sponsor, you receive 4 VIP tickets plus the option to redeem up to 2 additional general admission tickets.


To redeem your general admission tickets, please scroll to the bottom and select up to 2 general admission tickets.


Please note: General admission tickets provide access only to the main event starting at 7:30 PM and do not include entry to the VIP reception.

The Ocho Rios -$1000 (2 VIP & 2 general Admission Tickets)
free

As an Ocho Rios Sponsor, you can redeem up to 2 VIP tickets.


IMPORTANT NOTE:
As a Ocho Rio Sponsor, you receive 2 VIP tickets plus the option to redeem up to 2 additional general admission tickets.


To redeem your general admission tickets, please scroll to the bottom and select up to 2 general admission tickets.


Please note: General admission tickets provide access only to the main event starting at 7:30 PM and do not include entry to the VIP reception.

Mandeville Sponsor- $500 (redeem up to 2 general admisso
free

As a Mandeville Sponsor, you can redeem up to 2 general admission tickets.


These are general admission tickets ONLY , granting you access to the main event only, which starts at 7:30 PM. Please arrive by 7:00 PM to gain entry.


NOTE: These tickets do not grant access to the VIP reception; they are general admission only to the main event starting at 7:30pm.

General Admission (Kingston, Montego Bay, Negril, Ocho Rios)
free

As a Kingston, Montego bay, Negril, ocho Rios sponsor, you have received your VIP tickets above


These are general admission tickets, granting you access to the main event only, which starts at 7:30 PM. Please arrive by 7:00 PM to gain entry.


NOTE: These tickets do not grant access to the VIP reception; they are general admission only.

