2025 Dublin Green Sox - Arend 11u St. Patrick's Day Bourbon Raffle
1 Ticket
$25
The check-out process will provide an option to give an additional donation to support the Zeffy platform. It is not a requirement for the raffle.
- 1st Place picks 3 bottles
- 2nd Place picks 2 bottles
- The other winners pick 1 bottle
The check-out process will provide an option to give an additional donation to support the Zeffy platform. It is not a requirement for the raffle.
- 1st Place picks 3 bottles
- 2nd Place picks 2 bottles
- The other winners pick 1 bottle
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!