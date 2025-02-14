2025 Dublin Green Sox - Arend 11u St. Patrick's Day Bourbon Raffle

The check-out process will provide an option to give an additional donation to support the Zeffy platform. It is not a requirement for the raffle. - 1st Place picks 3 bottles - 2nd Place picks 2 bottles - The other winners pick 1 bottle

The check-out process will provide an option to give an additional donation to support the Zeffy platform. It is not a requirement for the raffle. - 1st Place picks 3 bottles - 2nd Place picks 2 bottles - The other winners pick 1 bottle

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