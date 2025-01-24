2025 Dubois County Pride Festival Vendor Registration

Non-Profit Vendor Are you part of a non-profit organization working to support and uplift the community? The Non-Profit Vendor category provides a FREE opportunity to share your mission, engage with attendees, and spread awareness about the important work you do. This is a great way to connect with the community, provide resources, and recruit volunteers. Reminder: While fundraising is permitted, all materials and activities must align with the family-friendly nature of the event. Content should be inclusive, positive, and appropriate for all ages.

Non-Profit Vendor Are you part of a non-profit organization working to support and uplift the community? The Non-Profit Vendor category provides a FREE opportunity to share your mission, engage with attendees, and spread awareness about the important work you do. This is a great way to connect with the community, provide resources, and recruit volunteers. Reminder: While fundraising is permitted, all materials and activities must align with the family-friendly nature of the event. Content should be inclusive, positive, and appropriate for all ages.

seeMoreDetailsMobile