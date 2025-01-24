2025 Dubois County Pride Festival Vendor Registration

Merchandiser (For-Profit Vendor)
Calling all artists, crafters, and retailers! Our Merchandiser Vendor category is for businesses selling products such as clothing, jewelry, art, home decor, and other retail goods. This is a great opportunity to showcase your unique merchandise to a diverse and supportive audience.
Reminder: Dubois County Pride is a family-friendly event. All products must be appropriate for all ages—items with explicit language, imagery, or themes that are not suitable for children will not be permitted.
Merchandiser (For-Profit Vendor)
Calling all artists, crafters, and retailers! Our Merchandiser Vendor category is for businesses selling products such as clothing, jewelry, art, home decor, and other retail goods. This is a great opportunity to showcase your unique merchandise to a diverse and supportive audience.
Reminder: Dubois County Pride is a family-friendly event. All products must be appropriate for all ages—items with explicit language, imagery, or themes that are not suitable for children will not be permitted.
Food Truck Vendor Fee
$75
Food Truck Vendor
Join us as a Food Truck Vendor and bring delicious flavors to the Dubois County Pride Festival! We welcome a variety of cuisines and treats to satisfy festival-goers throughout the day. All food vendors must comply with local health regulations and provide proof of appropriate permits upon registration.
Reminder: This is a family-friendly event, and we encourage vendors to offer inclusive menu options such as vegetarian, vegan, and allergy-friendly choices whenever possible. Alcohol sales are not permitted.
Food Truck Vendor
Join us as a Food Truck Vendor and bring delicious flavors to the Dubois County Pride Festival! We welcome a variety of cuisines and treats to satisfy festival-goers throughout the day. All food vendors must comply with local health regulations and provide proof of appropriate permits upon registration.
Reminder: This is a family-friendly event, and we encourage vendors to offer inclusive menu options such as vegetarian, vegan, and allergy-friendly choices whenever possible. Alcohol sales are not permitted.
Non-Profit FREE
free
Non-Profit Vendor
Are you part of a non-profit organization working to support and uplift the community? The Non-Profit Vendor category provides a FREE opportunity to share your mission, engage with attendees, and spread awareness about the important work you do. This is a great way to connect with the community, provide resources, and recruit volunteers.
Reminder: While fundraising is permitted, all materials and activities must align with the family-friendly nature of the event. Content should be inclusive, positive, and appropriate for all ages.
Non-Profit Vendor
Are you part of a non-profit organization working to support and uplift the community? The Non-Profit Vendor category provides a FREE opportunity to share your mission, engage with attendees, and spread awareness about the important work you do. This is a great way to connect with the community, provide resources, and recruit volunteers.
Reminder: While fundraising is permitted, all materials and activities must align with the family-friendly nature of the event. Content should be inclusive, positive, and appropriate for all ages.
Sponsor
free
You have sponsored the 2025 Pride Festival with a minimum of $1,000 with which you can have a free booth space, if desired.
You have sponsored the 2025 Pride Festival with a minimum of $1,000 with which you can have a free booth space, if desired.