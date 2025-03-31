2025 Duck Race Sponsorship Form

Become part of the fun! Your sponsorship will extend the excitement of the day and the week after the event. Multiple categories for contestants to enter with prizes in the 'Best of' each one! Your organization will have website/social media presence and DJ mentions during the event.

Become part of the fun! Your sponsorship will extend the excitement of the day and the week after the event. Multiple categories for contestants to enter with prizes in the 'Best of' each one! Your organization will have website/social media presence and DJ mentions during the event.

More details...