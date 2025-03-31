2025 Duck Race Sponsorship Form

-Exclusive Primary Logo Placement on ALL Promotional Materials (including High Traffic downtown banner location and the End-of-the-Green sign)
-Primary Logo Placement in all the preliminary fundraising event (Bar Nights, etc.)
-Your Company Banner Located at the Duck Drop Site
-Website/Social Media inclusion
-Vendors Area Table with Your Marketing Materials/Handouts
-On-Air mentions with local radio/media as premiere Event Sponsor
-Continuous DJ mentions throughout the day of the event
Fowler Bridge Sponsor: Street Side
$3,200
-Your Company Banner will be placed on the Fowler Bridge (street side) for thousands of cars and passerbys to see
-Website/Social Media inclusion
-Mentions by DJ throughout the event
Duck Photo Stage With 'Ducky'
$2,500
-Your Company Logo will have primary presence on this 'step and repeat' photo stage -- perfect for family photos with 'Ducky' - our mascot - who will be there throughout the entire event!
-Website/Social Media inclusion
-Mentions by DJ at the event
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
-Your Company Banner Displayed at Event (6' x 3')
-Website/Social Media inclusion
-DJ Mentions During the Event
-Vendor Area Table to Display Your Your Handouts
-1 High Stakes Duck Race ticket for a chance to win a cash prize up to $2,500 ($100 value)
Gold Sponsor
$750
-26"x30" Duck Sign With Your Company Logo at Event
-Website/Social Media inclusion
-DJ Mentions During the Event
-Vendor Area Table to Display you marketing materials
-1 High Stakes Duck Race ticket for a chance to win a cash prize up to $2,500 ($100 value)
Silver Sponsor
$500
-26"x30" Duck Sign With Your Company Logo at Event
-Website/Social Media inclusion
-DJ Mentions During the Event
-Vendor Area Table to Display you marketing materials
Bronze Sponsor
$250
-21"x24" Duck Sign With your Company Logo at Event
-Vendor Area Table to Display you marketing materials
Vendor Sponsor
$25
Join us under the Fowler Pavilion and visit with the thousands of attendees expected to walk by. Bring your own table and use your space to sell your wares, distribute flyers, recruit volunteers. For an affordable $25, you'll be listed on our website -- and enjoy mentions from our DJ!
Best Photos of the Day Contest Sponsor
$500
Become part of the fun! Your sponsorship will extend the excitement of the day and the week after the event. Multiple categories for contestants to enter with prizes in the 'Best of' each one! Your organization will have website/social media presence and DJ mentions during the event.
"I Got Ducked"
$50
Create some fun in the neighborhood by 'ducking' your friends, family members and neighbors! For your $50 donation, we will post our famous "Duck Sign' with "I Got Ducked" at the address provided. These adorable die-cut signs will be sure to create smiles in neighborhoods across the entire city. Offer includes one free $5 duck ticket for purchaser.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!