2025 Dueling Pianos

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About this event
• Event Named after the sponsor • Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials • Speaking opportunities at the event • VIP seating: 2 tables (16 seats) with signage • Banner display at the event • Recognition in all media releases • Social media mentions and website recognition
• Logo on promotional materials • VIP seating - 1 table (8seats) • Banner display at the event • Recognition during the event • Social media mentions and website recognition (Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)
• 1 Table (8 seats) • Signage at the event • Recognition during the event • Social media mentions and website recognition (Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)
• 8 event tickets • Recognition at the event (Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)
Each Individual Ticket includes Dinner and 1 beverage ticket.
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