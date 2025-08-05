Taylor Public School Foundation For Educational Excellence

Hosted by

Taylor Public School Foundation For Educational Excellence

About this event

2025 Dueling Pianos

The Democratic Club of Taylor 23400 Wick Rd

Taylor, MI 48180

Title Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

• Event Named after the sponsor • Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials • Speaking opportunities at the event • VIP seating: 2 tables (16 seats) with signage • Banner display at the event • Recognition in all media releases • Social media mentions and website recognition

PlatinumSponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Logo on promotional materials • VIP seating - 1 table (8seats) • Banner display at the event • Recognition during the event • Social media mentions and website recognition (Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)

Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• 1 Table (8 seats) • Signage at the event • Recognition during the event • Social media mentions and website recognition (Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)

Silver Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• 8 event tickets • Recognition at the event (Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)

Friends of The Foundation
$35

Each Individual Ticket includes Dinner and 1 beverage ticket.

Add a donation for Taylor Public School Foundation For Educational Excellence

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