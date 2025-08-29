2025 Dueling Pianos

219 19th St NW

Buffalo, MN 55313, USA

General admission
$30

General admission seating around perimeter of gym.

Reserved seating (Table of 6)
$300
Get reserved seating close to the action. Tables are assigned based on order of purchase. This reservation includes 6 event tickets.

VIP Lounge
$1,000
Enjoy the show with 9 of your friends from our VIP Lounge in style and comfort.

Comfy seating, lights, includes 2 beverages per person, light appetizers and snacks.

Bingo Card
$5

Song Bingo! $5 per card! Regular bingo and coverall win prizes!

Grand Event Sponsor
$1,000

Our success is supported by sponsors like you. Your donation to our event will increase our profits - directly impacting the students at STFX School. Thank you!

Ivory Event Sponsor
$500

Our success is supported by sponsors like you. Your donation to our event will increase our profits - directly impacting the students at STFX School. Thank you!

Black Event Sponsor
$250

Our success is supported by sponsors like you. Your donation to our event will increase our profits - directly impacting the students at STFX School. Thank you!

$

