2025 Dueling Pianos

Buffalo, MN 55313, USA
General admission seating around perimeter of gym.
Get reserved seating close to the action. Tables are assigned based on order of purchase. This reservation includes 6 event tickets.
Enjoy the show with 9 of your friends from our VIP Lounge in style and comfort.
Comfy seating, lights, includes 2 beverages per person, light appetizers and snacks.
Song Bingo! $5 per card! Regular bingo and coverall win prizes!
Our success is supported by sponsors like you. Your donation to our event will increase our profits - directly impacting the students at STFX School. Thank you!
Our success is supported by sponsors like you. Your donation to our event will increase our profits - directly impacting the students at STFX School. Thank you!
Our success is supported by sponsors like you. Your donation to our event will increase our profits - directly impacting the students at STFX School. Thank you!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing