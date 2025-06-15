Hosted by

2025 DYF Sponsorships

Camp & Combine Sponsor
$7,500
-Logo on DYF Camp T-shirts -Logo on run-through banners for all home games -12 foot feather flags at all DYF events -Logo on game day banner -Logo on DYF website with link to company website -Business Profile featured on DYF Social Media Outlets Logo recognition on all DYF email blasts Framed DYF Game Day Jersey Custom DYF game football
Medical Sponsor
$5,000
-Logo on DYF Camp T-shirts -Logo on run-through banners for all home games -12 foot feather flags at all DYF events -Logo on game day banner -Logo on DYF website with link to company website -Business Profile featured on DYF Social Media Outlets Logo recognition on all DYF email blasts Framed DYF Game Day Jersey Custom DYF game football
Draft Sponsor
$2,500
-Logo on DYF Camp T-shirts -Logo on run-through banners for all home games -Logo on game day banner -Logo on DYF website with link to company website -Business Profile featured on DYF Social Media Outlets -Custom DYF game football
DYF Night Sponsor
$2,500
-Logo on DYF Camp T-shirts -Logo on run-through banners for all home games -Logo on game day banner -Logo on DYF website with link to company website -Business Profile featured on DYF Social Media Outlets -Custom DYF game football
Ref Sponsor
$1,000
-Logo on DYF Camp T-shirts -Logo on run-through banners for all home games -Logo on game day banner -Logo on DYF website with link to company website -Business Profile featured on DYF Social Media Outlets -Custom DYF game football

