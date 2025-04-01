Hosted by

Eagan Athletic Association

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Eagan 12AAA Travel Baseball Cooperstown Team's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Hotels near, 2625 120th St W, Eagan, MN 55123, USA

Buck Hill: 2 One-Day Ski Pass w/ equipment rental item
Buck Hill: 2 One-Day Ski Pass w/ equipment rental item
Buck Hill: 2 One-Day Ski Pass w/ equipment rental
$75

Starting bid

Buck Hill: 2 One-Day Ski Pass w/ equipment rental. $150 Value
Family Night Out Basket item
Family Night Out Basket item
Family Night Out Basket
$100

Starting bid

$120 in gift cards to bowl at Cedarvale Lanes, $60 in gift cards to Chick Fil A. $180 in value!
Busy Parent Night Gift Basket item
Busy Parent Night Gift Basket item
Busy Parent Night Gift Basket
$65

Starting bid

$60 in Cane's gift cards (10 for food, 5 for lemonade), $60 in Chick Fil A gift cards for chicken item. $120 in value!
Breakfast Lovers Basket item
Breakfast Lovers Basket item
Breakfast Lovers Basket item
Breakfast Lovers Basket
$130

Starting bid

$75 gift card to Hope Breakfast Bar, 2 $25 gift cards to Junior's Cafe, 3 gift cards to Original Pancake House (2 cards at $25, 1 card at $10). Basket items include: 2 coffee mugs, 4 instant cocoa mix, 1 MN pancake mix, 1 wild rice pancake/waffle mix, Bernie's maple syrup, Breakfast blend trail mix, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, 10 count Kauai Coffee K-cups, 7 oz package Hawaiian coffee, Community Coffee (Coffee & Chicory flavor), Cinnamon Swirl Quick Bread Mix, Blueberry Scone Mix, English Breakfast tea package, Silicone Heart Pancake/Egg Rings, spatula This basket is valued at $300! (Estimated shipping cost if winning bid cannot pick up in person is $60.)
Eagan Restaurant Tour #1 item
Eagan Restaurant Tour #1 item
Eagan Restaurant Tour #1 item
Eagan Restaurant Tour #1
$120

Starting bid

2 $50 gift cards to Doolittle's, 1 $50 gift card to El Loro, 2 $25 gift cards to Wyatt's $200 in value!
Eagan Restaurant Tour #2 item
Eagan Restaurant Tour #2 item
Eagan Restaurant Tour #2 item
Eagan Restaurant Tour #2
$75

Starting bid

2 gift cards at $25 to Wyatt's, 2 gift cards at $25 to Yankee Tavern, 2 bottles of Bloody Mary mix, $50 gift card to Mad Cow, and a Mad Cow t-shirt.
Eagan Restaurant Tour #3 item
Eagan Restaurant Tour #3 item
Eagan Restaurant Tour #3
$125

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Jensen's Supper Club, Three $50 gift cards to Kitchen and Rail $250 in value!
Baseball Lovers Basket #1 item
Baseball Lovers Basket #1 item
Baseball Lovers Basket #1 item
Baseball Lovers Basket #1
$75

Starting bid

Twins tickets (May 9 game, section 118, row 1), autographed Carlos Santana baseball, autographed Gene Larkin baseball, three $20 gift certificates to Baseball 365, Eagan baseball socks (2 adult large pair, 1 youth pair), Big League Chew, Smackin' brand seeds, David's seeds, Twins Peanuts in shell $250 in value! (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
Baseball Lovers Basket #2 item
Baseball Lovers Basket #2 item
Baseball Lovers Basket #2 item
Baseball Lovers Basket #2
$100

Starting bid

Tony Oliva autographed baseball with signed Letter of Authenticity, 2 St. Paul Saints outfield reserved seat tickets, Eagan baseball socks (2 adult large pair, 1 youth pair), baseball bag, bat weight, and glove conditioner. $250 in value! (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
Beer Lovers Basket item
Beer Lovers Basket item
Beer Lovers Basket item
Beer Lovers Basket
$40

Starting bid

Bald Man Brewery growler-redeem for complementary fill, 2 glasses, and can koozie, $50 gift card to Inver Grove Brewing, certificates for 2 free pints, 12 pk of Spotted Cow beer, insulated mug, 4 can koozies, M&Ms, Starbursts, beef jerky, Parmesan Garlic Dot's Pretzels, Dill Pickle Cashews (This basket is not available for shipping. Must pick up in-person at Rosemount VFW on 4/27 between 6:15-7:00pm or arranged time after auction ends.)
Dinner and a Movie Basket item
Dinner and a Movie Basket item
Dinner and a Movie Basket item
Dinner and a Movie Basket
$60

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Southern Social 2 movie passes to Emagine Theater (expires 6/30/25) At-home movie night basket includes: Popcorn set with 5 kinds of popcorn flavoring, 3 types of popcorn kernels, 6 popcorn containers, movie box candy: Nerds, Butterfingers Minis, Milk Duds, Reese's Pieces, Sour Patch Kids, Dots, Swedish Fish, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites, Peanut M&Ms, Junior Mints, Mike & Ikes, Sweet Tarts, and Charleston Chew $125 in value! (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
Pamper Yourself Spa Basket item
Pamper Yourself Spa Basket item
Pamper Yourself Spa Basket item
Pamper Yourself Spa Basket
$100

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Cole's Salon, Everyday Makeup Lesson certificate with Maggie Neske Basket includes: Neutrogena Hydro Boost, gel cleanser, hydrogel mask, Flashpatch illuminating eye gel patches, Seche Vite dry fast top coat, Olay mineral scrub, MakennaDel soy candle-lavender, room/linen spray, Wet Brush, Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, facial cleansing pads, lavender shower steamers, 20 piece makeup brushes, soft ivory blanket, votive candles, ivory Orchid. This basket is over $200 in value! (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $50.)
Friends Night Out #1 item
Friends Night Out #1 item
Friends Night Out #1
$50

Starting bid

4 passes to the Great Big Game Show in the Mall of America. $160 in value!
Friends Night Out #2 item
Friends Night Out #2
$50

Starting bid

Vouchers for a group of 8 to The House of Comedy in the Mall of America $250 in value!
Kid's Day Out Basket item
Kid's Day Out Basket item
Kid's Day Out Basket item
Kid's Day Out Basket
$80

Starting bid

4 VIP Passes to SkyZone, Cane's gift cards (10 kids combo, 10 lemonade), $50 gift cards to Wyatt's, sidewalk chalk, water guns, water balloons, ice cream waffle cones, sprinkles, and ice cream scoop, basket can double as a beach bag! $160 in value! (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
Wine Lover's Basket item
Wine Lover's Basket item
Wine Lover's Basket
$60

Starting bid

Two $15 gift certificates to Von Hanson's. Cheese board, wine opener, 2 wine glasses Wine bottles include: Apothic Red (2019), Wente Cabernet Sauvignon (2017), Hess Select Cabernet Sauvignon (2018), Albino Armani Pinot Grigio (2020), Chateau Ste. Michelle Rose (2019), Oak Ridge Zinfandel (2017) This basket is over $150 in value! (This basket is not available for shipping. Must pick up in-person at Rosemount VFW on 4/27 between 6:15-7:00pm or arranged time after auction ends.)
Zirbel Orthodontics gift basket item
Zirbel Orthodontics gift basket item
Zirbel Orthodontics gift basket item
Zirbel Orthodontics gift basket
$35

Starting bid

Philips Sonicare Toothbrush 4700 Professional, toothpaste, Trident gum, Zirbel Orthodontics water bottle, t-shirt, and tote bag This basket is valued at $75! (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Horse Racing Board Game item
Horse Racing Board Game
$25

Starting bid

Wooden board game and playing pieces. (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Orange Theory Fitness Basket item
Orange Theory Fitness Basket item
Orange Theory Fitness Basket item
Orange Theory Fitness Basket
$50

Starting bid

Orange Theory Fitness bag with heart rate monitor, gift card for 5 free classes, towel, can koozie, pen, water flavoring, Orange Theory belt bag This basket valued at $225! (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $20.)
ONX Yoga #1 item
ONX Yoga #1 item
ONX Yoga #1
$50

Starting bid

Certificate for 5 free classes
ONX Yoga #2 item
ONX Yoga #2 item
ONX Yoga #2
$50

Starting bid

Certificate for 5 free classes.
MN Vikings TJ Hockenson Mini Helmet item
MN Vikings TJ Hockenson Mini Helmet
$30

Starting bid

(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $10.)
MN Timberwolves Rudy Gobert signed jersey item
MN Timberwolves Rudy Gobert signed jersey item
MN Timberwolves Rudy Gobert signed jersey
$50

Starting bid

Official MN Timberwolves signed Rudy Gobert jersey with Certificate of Authenticity. (Size 2XL) (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $10.)
Coffee Lovers Basket item
Coffee Lovers Basket
$75

Starting bid

Keurig machine, 4 coffee mugs, 32 count French Vanilla K-cups, 24 count Decaf Breakfast Blend K-cups, 24 count French Roast K-cups, 25 oz French Vanilla flavor syrup, 25 oz Classic Caramel flavor syrup (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $60.)
The Copperfield--Mendota Heights item
The Copperfield--Mendota Heights
$30

Starting bid

Two $30 gift cards to The Copperfield!
Beyond Smiles #1 item
Beyond Smiles #1 item
Beyond Smiles #1 item
Beyond Smiles #1
$50

Starting bid

1 certificate for $400 derma facial
Beyond Smiles #2 item
Beyond Smiles #2 item
Beyond Smiles #2 item
Beyond Smiles #2
$50

Starting bid

1 certificate for $400 derma facial
Cane's Gift Basket item
Cane's Gift Basket item
Cane's Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

2 gift cards for Box Combo, 6 gift card for Kids Combo, 8 gift cards for 22 oz Lemonade, tshirt, stuffed animal, koozie, notepad, key chain, and Cane's bag cooler. This basket valued at over $100! (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Club Car Wash item
Club Car Wash
$60

Starting bid

3-Month Unlimited MVP Membership Gift Certificate $120 value!
Cragun's--Brainerd item
Cragun's--Brainerd item
Cragun's--Brainerd
$250

Starting bid

2 Night Stay in a Lakeside Room $500 value!
Pickle Ball and Dinner Basket item
Pickle Ball and Dinner Basket item
Pickle Ball and Dinner Basket item
Pickle Ball and Dinner Basket
$75

Starting bid

Two 2-hour pickle ball court reservations (paddle rental included if needed) at Chip's, and two $25 gift cards to Wyatt's. This basket is is valued at $175!
Training Haus/Twin Cities Orthopedics Basket item
Training Haus/Twin Cities Orthopedics Basket
$50

Starting bid

TCO Hot/Cold Pack, Vikings mini foam football, TCO Dri-Fit hat, pen, hard cover notebook, slate coaster, coffee mug, duffel bag, $50 American Express gift card, Gift Certificate for Training Haus services (valued at $225, enjoy 1 sports massage and 4 small group training sessions) (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Dental Center of Eagan Teeth Whitening/Movie Night Basket item
Dental Center of Eagan Teeth Whitening/Movie Night Basket item
Dental Center of Eagan Teeth Whitening/Movie Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate with The Dental Center of Eagan for professional teeth whitening system (valued at $550), Burst Sonic Toothbrush, $50 gift card for Movies Everywhere, popcorn containers, Crunch 'n Munch Caramel corn, package of microwaveable popcorn, popcorn flavoring containers, Movie Night game (Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Slumberland gift card $100 item
Slumberland gift card $100
$35

Starting bid

Slumberland gift card for $100.
Stock Your Bar Booze Wagon item
Stock Your Bar Booze Wagon
$90

Starting bid

Mac Wagon and 4 Casamigos Mason Jar Fruit Juicers SELTZER: Delta Light THC 4 pack, Brio Burst THC 4 pack WHISKEY: Buchanan's Pineapple Scotch (.750), Boann Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey (.750), Garrison Bros. Texas Bourbon (.375), E.G. Booze Kentucky Bourbon (.750), The Whistler Irish Whiskey (.750) VODKA: Smirnoff Red, White, & Merry (.750) TEQUILA: 1800 Ultimate Margarita Light (1.75), Cuerro Dragon Fruit Lemonade (1.75) WINE: Stoller Pino Noir (2023), Z. Alexanders Brown Uncaged Red Blend (2022), Rutherford Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon (2019), Le Crema Pinot Noir (2023), Diatom Chardonnay (2023), Coppola Vibrance Sauvignon Blanc (2024), Josh Prosecco This basket is valued at $462! (This basket is not available for shipping. Must pick up in-person at Rosemount VFW on 4/27 between 6:15-7:00pm or arranged time after auction ends.)
Paradise Car Wash #1 item
Paradise Car Wash #1 item
Paradise Car Wash #1
$50

Starting bid

Book w/ 5 Admiral Washes Valued at $132!
Paradise Car Wash #2 item
Paradise Car Wash #2 item
Paradise Car Wash #2
$50

Starting bid

Book w/ 5 Admiral Washes Valued at $132!
Paradise Car Wash #3 item
Paradise Car Wash #3 item
Paradise Car Wash #3
$50

Starting bid

Book w/ 5 Admiral Washes Valued at $132!
MN Lynx Tickets (2 tickets) item
MN Lynx Tickets (2 tickets)
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to an upcoming Lynx home game. Winner will receive two tickets (Section 130, Row "S", Seats 3-4) to ONE of the following games (winner to choose ONE GAME): Game choices for winning bidder: 6/3/25: 7pm vs Phoenix Mercury 7/27/25: 6pm vs Atlanta Dream 8/28/25: 7pm vs Seattle Storm (Tickets generously donated courtesy of Dan Sagstetter and Jasper, Moriarty, and Wetherille, P.A.) The pair of tickets are valued at $100!

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