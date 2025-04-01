2025 Eagan 12AAA Travel Baseball Cooperstown Team's Silent Auction

$120 in gift cards to bowl at Cedarvale Lanes, $60 in gift cards to Chick Fil A.
$180 in value!
$120 in gift cards to bowl at Cedarvale Lanes, $60 in gift cards to Chick Fil A.
$180 in value!
Busy Parent Night Gift Basket
$65
Starting bid
$60 in Cane's gift cards (10 for food, 5 for lemonade), $60 in Chick Fil A gift cards for chicken item.
$120 in value!
$60 in Cane's gift cards (10 for food, 5 for lemonade), $60 in Chick Fil A gift cards for chicken item.
$120 in value!
Breakfast Lovers Basket
$130
Starting bid
$75 gift card to Hope Breakfast Bar, 2 $25 gift cards to Junior's Cafe, 3 gift cards to Original Pancake House (2 cards at $25, 1 card at $10).
Basket items include: 2 coffee mugs, 4 instant cocoa mix, 1 MN pancake mix, 1 wild rice pancake/waffle mix, Bernie's maple syrup, Breakfast blend trail mix, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, 10 count Kauai Coffee K-cups, 7 oz package Hawaiian coffee, Community Coffee (Coffee & Chicory flavor), Cinnamon Swirl Quick Bread Mix, Blueberry Scone Mix, English Breakfast tea package, Silicone Heart Pancake/Egg Rings, spatula
This basket is valued at $300!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bid cannot pick up in person is $60.)
$75 gift card to Hope Breakfast Bar, 2 $25 gift cards to Junior's Cafe, 3 gift cards to Original Pancake House (2 cards at $25, 1 card at $10).
Basket items include: 2 coffee mugs, 4 instant cocoa mix, 1 MN pancake mix, 1 wild rice pancake/waffle mix, Bernie's maple syrup, Breakfast blend trail mix, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, 10 count Kauai Coffee K-cups, 7 oz package Hawaiian coffee, Community Coffee (Coffee & Chicory flavor), Cinnamon Swirl Quick Bread Mix, Blueberry Scone Mix, English Breakfast tea package, Silicone Heart Pancake/Egg Rings, spatula
This basket is valued at $300!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bid cannot pick up in person is $60.)
Eagan Restaurant Tour #1
$120
Starting bid
2 $50 gift cards to Doolittle's, 1 $50 gift card to El Loro, 2 $25 gift cards to Wyatt's
$200 in value!
2 $50 gift cards to Doolittle's, 1 $50 gift card to El Loro, 2 $25 gift cards to Wyatt's
$200 in value!
Eagan Restaurant Tour #2
$75
Starting bid
2 gift cards at $25 to Wyatt's, 2 gift cards at $25 to Yankee Tavern, 2 bottles of Bloody Mary mix, $50 gift card to Mad Cow, and a Mad Cow t-shirt.
2 gift cards at $25 to Wyatt's, 2 gift cards at $25 to Yankee Tavern, 2 bottles of Bloody Mary mix, $50 gift card to Mad Cow, and a Mad Cow t-shirt.
Eagan Restaurant Tour #3
$125
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Jensen's Supper Club, Three $50 gift cards to Kitchen and Rail
$250 in value!
$100 gift card to Jensen's Supper Club, Three $50 gift cards to Kitchen and Rail
$250 in value!
Baseball Lovers Basket #1
$75
Starting bid
Twins tickets (May 9 game, section 118, row 1), autographed Carlos Santana baseball, autographed Gene Larkin baseball, three $20 gift certificates to Baseball 365, Eagan baseball socks (2 adult large pair, 1 youth pair), Big League Chew, Smackin' brand seeds, David's seeds, Twins Peanuts in shell
$250 in value!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
Twins tickets (May 9 game, section 118, row 1), autographed Carlos Santana baseball, autographed Gene Larkin baseball, three $20 gift certificates to Baseball 365, Eagan baseball socks (2 adult large pair, 1 youth pair), Big League Chew, Smackin' brand seeds, David's seeds, Twins Peanuts in shell
$250 in value!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
Baseball Lovers Basket #2
$100
Starting bid
Tony Oliva autographed baseball with signed Letter of Authenticity, 2 St. Paul Saints outfield reserved seat tickets, Eagan baseball socks (2 adult large pair, 1 youth pair), baseball bag, bat weight, and glove conditioner.
$250 in value!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
Tony Oliva autographed baseball with signed Letter of Authenticity, 2 St. Paul Saints outfield reserved seat tickets, Eagan baseball socks (2 adult large pair, 1 youth pair), baseball bag, bat weight, and glove conditioner.
$250 in value!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
Beer Lovers Basket
$40
Starting bid
Bald Man Brewery growler-redeem for complementary fill, 2 glasses, and can koozie, $50 gift card to Inver Grove Brewing, certificates for 2 free pints, 12 pk of Spotted Cow beer, insulated mug, 4 can koozies, M&Ms, Starbursts, beef jerky, Parmesan Garlic Dot's Pretzels, Dill Pickle Cashews
(This basket is not available for shipping. Must pick up in-person at Rosemount VFW on 4/27 between 6:15-7:00pm or arranged time after auction ends.)
Bald Man Brewery growler-redeem for complementary fill, 2 glasses, and can koozie, $50 gift card to Inver Grove Brewing, certificates for 2 free pints, 12 pk of Spotted Cow beer, insulated mug, 4 can koozies, M&Ms, Starbursts, beef jerky, Parmesan Garlic Dot's Pretzels, Dill Pickle Cashews
(This basket is not available for shipping. Must pick up in-person at Rosemount VFW on 4/27 between 6:15-7:00pm or arranged time after auction ends.)
Dinner and a Movie Basket
$60
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Southern Social
2 movie passes to Emagine Theater (expires 6/30/25)
At-home movie night basket includes: Popcorn set with 5 kinds of popcorn flavoring, 3 types of popcorn kernels, 6 popcorn containers, movie box candy: Nerds, Butterfingers Minis, Milk Duds, Reese's Pieces, Sour Patch Kids, Dots, Swedish Fish, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites, Peanut M&Ms, Junior Mints, Mike & Ikes, Sweet Tarts, and Charleston Chew
$125 in value!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
$100 gift card to Southern Social
2 movie passes to Emagine Theater (expires 6/30/25)
At-home movie night basket includes: Popcorn set with 5 kinds of popcorn flavoring, 3 types of popcorn kernels, 6 popcorn containers, movie box candy: Nerds, Butterfingers Minis, Milk Duds, Reese's Pieces, Sour Patch Kids, Dots, Swedish Fish, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites, Peanut M&Ms, Junior Mints, Mike & Ikes, Sweet Tarts, and Charleston Chew
$125 in value!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
Pamper Yourself Spa Basket
$100
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Cole's Salon, Everyday Makeup Lesson certificate with Maggie Neske
Basket includes: Neutrogena Hydro Boost, gel cleanser, hydrogel mask, Flashpatch illuminating eye gel patches, Seche Vite dry fast top coat, Olay mineral scrub, MakennaDel soy candle-lavender, room/linen spray, Wet Brush, Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, facial cleansing pads, lavender shower steamers, 20 piece makeup brushes, soft ivory blanket, votive candles, ivory Orchid.
This basket is over $200 in value!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $50.)
$50 gift card to Cole's Salon, Everyday Makeup Lesson certificate with Maggie Neske
Basket includes: Neutrogena Hydro Boost, gel cleanser, hydrogel mask, Flashpatch illuminating eye gel patches, Seche Vite dry fast top coat, Olay mineral scrub, MakennaDel soy candle-lavender, room/linen spray, Wet Brush, Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, facial cleansing pads, lavender shower steamers, 20 piece makeup brushes, soft ivory blanket, votive candles, ivory Orchid.
This basket is over $200 in value!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $50.)
Friends Night Out #1
$50
Starting bid
4 passes to the Great Big Game Show in the Mall of America.
$160 in value!
4 passes to the Great Big Game Show in the Mall of America.
$160 in value!
Friends Night Out #2
$50
Starting bid
Vouchers for a group of 8 to The House of Comedy in the Mall of America
$250 in value!
Vouchers for a group of 8 to The House of Comedy in the Mall of America
$250 in value!
Kid's Day Out Basket
$80
Starting bid
4 VIP Passes to SkyZone, Cane's gift cards (10 kids combo, 10 lemonade), $50 gift cards to Wyatt's, sidewalk chalk, water guns, water balloons, ice cream waffle cones, sprinkles, and ice cream scoop, basket can double as a beach bag!
$160 in value!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
4 VIP Passes to SkyZone, Cane's gift cards (10 kids combo, 10 lemonade), $50 gift cards to Wyatt's, sidewalk chalk, water guns, water balloons, ice cream waffle cones, sprinkles, and ice cream scoop, basket can double as a beach bag!
$160 in value!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in person is $30.)
Wine Lover's Basket
$60
Starting bid
Two $15 gift certificates to Von Hanson's.
Cheese board, wine opener, 2 wine glasses
Wine bottles include: Apothic Red (2019), Wente Cabernet Sauvignon (2017), Hess Select Cabernet Sauvignon (2018), Albino Armani Pinot Grigio (2020), Chateau Ste. Michelle Rose (2019), Oak Ridge Zinfandel (2017)
This basket is over $150 in value!
(This basket is not available for shipping. Must pick up in-person at Rosemount VFW on 4/27 between 6:15-7:00pm or arranged time after auction ends.)
Two $15 gift certificates to Von Hanson's.
Cheese board, wine opener, 2 wine glasses
Wine bottles include: Apothic Red (2019), Wente Cabernet Sauvignon (2017), Hess Select Cabernet Sauvignon (2018), Albino Armani Pinot Grigio (2020), Chateau Ste. Michelle Rose (2019), Oak Ridge Zinfandel (2017)
This basket is over $150 in value!
(This basket is not available for shipping. Must pick up in-person at Rosemount VFW on 4/27 between 6:15-7:00pm or arranged time after auction ends.)
Zirbel Orthodontics gift basket
$35
Starting bid
Philips Sonicare Toothbrush 4700 Professional, toothpaste, Trident gum, Zirbel Orthodontics water bottle, t-shirt, and tote bag
This basket is valued at $75!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Philips Sonicare Toothbrush 4700 Professional, toothpaste, Trident gum, Zirbel Orthodontics water bottle, t-shirt, and tote bag
This basket is valued at $75!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Horse Racing Board Game
$25
Starting bid
Wooden board game and playing pieces.
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Wooden board game and playing pieces.
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Orange Theory Fitness Basket
$50
Starting bid
Orange Theory Fitness bag with heart rate monitor, gift card for 5 free classes, towel, can koozie, pen, water flavoring, Orange Theory belt bag
This basket valued at $225!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $20.)
Orange Theory Fitness bag with heart rate monitor, gift card for 5 free classes, towel, can koozie, pen, water flavoring, Orange Theory belt bag
This basket valued at $225!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $20.)
ONX Yoga #1
$50
Starting bid
Certificate for 5 free classes
Certificate for 5 free classes
ONX Yoga #2
$50
Starting bid
Certificate for 5 free classes.
Certificate for 5 free classes.
MN Vikings TJ Hockenson Mini Helmet
$30
Starting bid
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $10.)
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $10.)
MN Timberwolves Rudy Gobert signed jersey
$50
Starting bid
Official MN Timberwolves signed Rudy Gobert jersey with Certificate of Authenticity. (Size 2XL)
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $10.)
Official MN Timberwolves signed Rudy Gobert jersey with Certificate of Authenticity. (Size 2XL)
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $10.)
Coffee Lovers Basket
$75
Starting bid
Keurig machine, 4 coffee mugs, 32 count French Vanilla K-cups, 24 count Decaf Breakfast Blend K-cups, 24 count French Roast K-cups, 25 oz French Vanilla flavor syrup, 25 oz Classic Caramel flavor syrup
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $60.)
Keurig machine, 4 coffee mugs, 32 count French Vanilla K-cups, 24 count Decaf Breakfast Blend K-cups, 24 count French Roast K-cups, 25 oz French Vanilla flavor syrup, 25 oz Classic Caramel flavor syrup
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $60.)
The Copperfield--Mendota Heights
$30
Starting bid
Two $30 gift cards to The Copperfield!
Two $30 gift cards to The Copperfield!
Beyond Smiles #1
$50
Starting bid
1 certificate for $400 derma facial
1 certificate for $400 derma facial
Beyond Smiles #2
$50
Starting bid
1 certificate for $400 derma facial
1 certificate for $400 derma facial
Cane's Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
2 gift cards for Box Combo, 6 gift card for Kids Combo, 8 gift cards for 22 oz Lemonade, tshirt, stuffed animal, koozie, notepad, key chain, and Cane's bag cooler.
This basket valued at over $100!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
2 gift cards for Box Combo, 6 gift card for Kids Combo, 8 gift cards for 22 oz Lemonade, tshirt, stuffed animal, koozie, notepad, key chain, and Cane's bag cooler.
This basket valued at over $100!
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Club Car Wash
$60
Starting bid
3-Month Unlimited MVP Membership Gift Certificate
$120 value!
3-Month Unlimited MVP Membership Gift Certificate
$120 value!
Cragun's--Brainerd
$250
Starting bid
2 Night Stay in a Lakeside Room
$500 value!
2 Night Stay in a Lakeside Room
$500 value!
Pickle Ball and Dinner Basket
$75
Starting bid
Two 2-hour pickle ball court reservations (paddle rental included if needed) at Chip's, and two $25 gift cards to Wyatt's.
This basket is is valued at $175!
Two 2-hour pickle ball court reservations (paddle rental included if needed) at Chip's, and two $25 gift cards to Wyatt's.
This basket is is valued at $175!
Training Haus/Twin Cities Orthopedics Basket
$50
Starting bid
TCO Hot/Cold Pack, Vikings mini foam football, TCO Dri-Fit hat, pen, hard cover notebook, slate coaster, coffee mug, duffel bag, $50 American Express gift card, Gift Certificate for Training Haus services (valued at $225, enjoy 1 sports massage and 4 small group training sessions)
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
TCO Hot/Cold Pack, Vikings mini foam football, TCO Dri-Fit hat, pen, hard cover notebook, slate coaster, coffee mug, duffel bag, $50 American Express gift card, Gift Certificate for Training Haus services (valued at $225, enjoy 1 sports massage and 4 small group training sessions)
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Dental Center of Eagan Teeth Whitening/Movie Night Basket
$50
Starting bid
Gift Certificate with The Dental Center of Eagan for professional teeth whitening system (valued at $550), Burst Sonic Toothbrush, $50 gift card for Movies Everywhere, popcorn containers, Crunch 'n Munch Caramel corn, package of microwaveable popcorn, popcorn flavoring containers, Movie Night game
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Gift Certificate with The Dental Center of Eagan for professional teeth whitening system (valued at $550), Burst Sonic Toothbrush, $50 gift card for Movies Everywhere, popcorn containers, Crunch 'n Munch Caramel corn, package of microwaveable popcorn, popcorn flavoring containers, Movie Night game
(Estimated shipping cost if winning bidder cannot pick up in-person is $30.)
Slumberland gift card $100
$35
Starting bid
Slumberland gift card for $100.
Slumberland gift card for $100.
Stock Your Bar Booze Wagon
$90
Starting bid
Mac Wagon and 4 Casamigos Mason Jar Fruit Juicers
SELTZER: Delta Light THC 4 pack, Brio Burst THC 4 pack
WHISKEY: Buchanan's Pineapple Scotch (.750), Boann Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey (.750), Garrison Bros. Texas Bourbon (.375), E.G. Booze Kentucky Bourbon (.750), The Whistler Irish Whiskey (.750)
VODKA: Smirnoff Red, White, & Merry (.750)
TEQUILA: 1800 Ultimate Margarita Light (1.75), Cuerro Dragon Fruit Lemonade (1.75)
WINE: Stoller Pino Noir (2023), Z. Alexanders Brown Uncaged Red Blend (2022), Rutherford Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon (2019), Le Crema Pinot Noir (2023), Diatom Chardonnay (2023), Coppola Vibrance Sauvignon Blanc (2024), Josh Prosecco
This basket is valued at $462!
(This basket is not available for shipping. Must pick up in-person at Rosemount VFW on 4/27 between 6:15-7:00pm or arranged time after auction ends.)
Mac Wagon and 4 Casamigos Mason Jar Fruit Juicers
SELTZER: Delta Light THC 4 pack, Brio Burst THC 4 pack
WHISKEY: Buchanan's Pineapple Scotch (.750), Boann Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey (.750), Garrison Bros. Texas Bourbon (.375), E.G. Booze Kentucky Bourbon (.750), The Whistler Irish Whiskey (.750)
VODKA: Smirnoff Red, White, & Merry (.750)
TEQUILA: 1800 Ultimate Margarita Light (1.75), Cuerro Dragon Fruit Lemonade (1.75)
WINE: Stoller Pino Noir (2023), Z. Alexanders Brown Uncaged Red Blend (2022), Rutherford Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon (2019), Le Crema Pinot Noir (2023), Diatom Chardonnay (2023), Coppola Vibrance Sauvignon Blanc (2024), Josh Prosecco
This basket is valued at $462!
(This basket is not available for shipping. Must pick up in-person at Rosemount VFW on 4/27 between 6:15-7:00pm or arranged time after auction ends.)
Paradise Car Wash #1
$50
Starting bid
Book w/ 5 Admiral Washes
Valued at $132!
Book w/ 5 Admiral Washes
Valued at $132!
Paradise Car Wash #2
$50
Starting bid
Book w/ 5 Admiral Washes
Valued at $132!
Book w/ 5 Admiral Washes
Valued at $132!
Paradise Car Wash #3
$50
Starting bid
Book w/ 5 Admiral Washes
Valued at $132!
Book w/ 5 Admiral Washes
Valued at $132!
MN Lynx Tickets (2 tickets)
$50
Starting bid
Two tickets to an upcoming Lynx home game. Winner will receive two tickets (Section 130, Row "S", Seats 3-4) to ONE of the following games (winner to choose ONE GAME):
Game choices for winning bidder:
6/3/25: 7pm vs Phoenix Mercury
7/27/25: 6pm vs Atlanta Dream
8/28/25: 7pm vs Seattle Storm
(Tickets generously donated courtesy of Dan Sagstetter and Jasper, Moriarty, and Wetherille, P.A.)
The pair of tickets are valued at $100!
Two tickets to an upcoming Lynx home game. Winner will receive two tickets (Section 130, Row "S", Seats 3-4) to ONE of the following games (winner to choose ONE GAME):
Game choices for winning bidder:
6/3/25: 7pm vs Phoenix Mercury
7/27/25: 6pm vs Atlanta Dream
8/28/25: 7pm vs Seattle Storm
(Tickets generously donated courtesy of Dan Sagstetter and Jasper, Moriarty, and Wetherille, P.A.)
The pair of tickets are valued at $100!
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