2025 Eagan 12AAA Travel Baseball Cooperstown Team's Silent Auction

Two tickets to an upcoming Lynx home game. Winner will receive two tickets (Section 130, Row "S", Seats 3-4) to ONE of the following games (winner to choose ONE GAME): Game choices for winning bidder: 6/3/25: 7pm vs Phoenix Mercury 7/27/25: 6pm vs Atlanta Dream 8/28/25: 7pm vs Seattle Storm (Tickets generously donated courtesy of Dan Sagstetter and Jasper, Moriarty, and Wetherille, P.A.) The pair of tickets are valued at $100!

Two tickets to an upcoming Lynx home game. Winner will receive two tickets (Section 130, Row "S", Seats 3-4) to ONE of the following games (winner to choose ONE GAME): Game choices for winning bidder: 6/3/25: 7pm vs Phoenix Mercury 7/27/25: 6pm vs Atlanta Dream 8/28/25: 7pm vs Seattle Storm (Tickets generously donated courtesy of Dan Sagstetter and Jasper, Moriarty, and Wetherille, P.A.) The pair of tickets are valued at $100!

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