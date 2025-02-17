2025 Earthrace Conservation Wildlife Soirée + Fundraiser

✨ For those who want to elevate the experience—not just for themselves, but for the community! As a Steward of Elixirs, your contribution grants you generous access to our liquid alchemy station for you to enjoy or share. 🍹🍸🌿 Questions? DM.
🏴☠️ High Rollers receive:
✅ Everything from the Earth Celebrator tier 🌍
✅ Generous access to our fine beverage selection
✅ Recognition as a supporter of the night’s hospitality & shared revelry
EARTH HERO - (Conservation + Alchemical Sponsor)
$1,000
🌎 EARTH HEROES: Guardians of the Mission 🚢🔥
Your generosity is powering this night and fueling the mission of Earthrace. As an Earth Hero, you’re directly contributing to:
⚓️ Security detail—so Captain Pete & crew can host seamlessly.
🛥️ Guest transport—ensuring everyone gets safely to the MODOC.
🌊 The next Earthrace patrol—fueling vital conservation efforts in marine protected areas.
💙 In gratitude, you’ll receive:
✨ All the perks of the High Roller tier
📸 An exclusive meet & greet (and photo) with Captain Pete.
🍽️ An invite to a semi-private birthday dinner with Captain Pete and crew the night before the event.
🏴☠️ Your name honored on a communal area of the MODOC for the night.
🎥 Recognition in our official event recap video.
📜 A charitable receipt for $850, as your contribution above the High Roller level may be tax-deductible (check with U.S. accountant).
🌟 Thank you for being an Earth Hero—your impact goes beyond the night, leaving ripples of change for the planet. 💚
