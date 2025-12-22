2025 East Manatee Bulldogs End-of-Season Banquet

About this event
Ages 18 and up | $30 each
For immediate non-EMB guests attending the End-of-Season Banquet.
Includes dinner and dessert.
Please note: This celebration is intended for our Bulldog families and their immediate guests only.
⚠️ Important Guest Information
Guest tickets are limited. This celebration is for our Bulldogs and their immediate families — not a family reunion.
Please do not include extended family, cousins, neighbors, or additional guests outside of immediate non-EMB family members.
Ages 5–17 (not enrolled in EMB) | $15 each
For school-aged guests who are not currently enrolled as EMB athletes.
Includes dinner and dessert.
⚠️ Important Guest Information
Guest tickets are limited. This celebration is for our Bulldogs and their immediate families — not a family reunion.
Please do not include extended family, cousins, neighbors, or additional guests outside of immediate non-EMB family members.
Ages 0–4 (not enrolled in EMB) | FREE
For young children attending with their family.
A ticket selection is required for attendance planning purposes.
⚠️ Important Guest Information
Guest tickets are limited. This celebration is for our Bulldogs and their immediate families — not a family reunion.
Please do not include extended family, cousins, neighbors, or additional guests outside of immediate non-EMB family members.
FREE
For registered East Manatee Bulldogs athletes.
A ticket selection is required to ensure accurate attendance counts.
FREE
For EMB coaches, team mom/manager, junior coaches, and board members.
Please select a ticket so we can plan accordingly with the venue.
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