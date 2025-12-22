East Manatee Youth Football Association Inc

Hosted by

East Manatee Youth Football Association Inc

About this event

2025 East Manatee Bulldogs End-of-Season Banquet

500 Rockley Blvd

Venice, FL 34293, USA

Adult Guest Ticket
$30

Ages 18 and up | $30 each

For immediate non-EMB guests attending the End-of-Season Banquet.
Includes dinner and dessert.

Please note: This celebration is intended for our Bulldog families and their immediate guests only.


⚠️ Important Guest Information

Guest tickets are limited. This celebration is for our Bulldogs and their immediate families — not a family reunion.
Please do not include extended family, cousins, neighbors, or additional guests outside of immediate non-EMB family members.

Student Guest Ticket
$15

Ages 5–17 (not enrolled in EMB) | $15 each

For school-aged guests who are not currently enrolled as EMB athletes.
Includes dinner and dessert.


⚠️ Important Guest Information

Guest tickets are limited. This celebration is for our Bulldogs and their immediate families — not a family reunion.
Please do not include extended family, cousins, neighbors, or additional guests outside of immediate non-EMB family members.

Child Guest Ticket
Free

Ages 0–4 (not enrolled in EMB) | FREE

For young children attending with their family.
A ticket selection is required for attendance planning purposes.


⚠️ Important Guest Information

Guest tickets are limited. This celebration is for our Bulldogs and their immediate families — not a family reunion.
Please do not include extended family, cousins, neighbors, or additional guests outside of immediate non-EMB family members.

EMB Athlete Ticket
Free

FREE

For registered East Manatee Bulldogs athletes.
A ticket selection is required to ensure accurate attendance counts.

EMB Staff Ticket
Free

FREE

For EMB coaches, team mom/manager, junior coaches, and board members.
Please select a ticket so we can plan accordingly with the venue.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!