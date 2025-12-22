2025 East Manatee Bulldogs End-of-Season Banquet

Ages 18 and up | $30 each

For immediate non-EMB guests attending the End-of-Season Banquet.

Includes dinner and dessert.



Please note: This celebration is intended for our Bulldog families and their immediate guests only.





⚠️ Important Guest Information

Guest tickets are limited. This celebration is for our Bulldogs and their immediate families — not a family reunion.

Please do not include extended family, cousins, neighbors, or additional guests outside of immediate non-EMB family members.