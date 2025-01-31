East Meets West Conference Attendees paid by May 31, 2025
East Meets West Conference Attendees paid by May 31, 2025
Delegate Late Registration
$495
East Meets West Conference attendees Registration paid June 1 to June 19, 2025
East Meets West Conference attendees Registration paid June 1 to June 19, 2025
PCCI Members
$200
East Meets West Conference PCCI Members Attendees paid by June 18, 2025
East Meets West Conference PCCI Members Attendees paid by June 18, 2025
Foreign Delegation-General Registration
$300
East Meets West Conference Foreign Attendees paid by May 01 to June 19, 2025
East Meets West Conference Foreign Attendees paid by May 01 to June 19, 2025
Gala Registration
$125
East Meets West Conference Gala night registration.
East Meets West Conference Gala night registration.
Exhibitor
$300
East Meets West Conference Exhibitor 1 space
East Meets West Conference Exhibitor 1 space
Breakout Session Sponsor
$1,000
There are 12 breakout sessions available.
June 20, 3 sessions in the morning and 3 in the afternoon.
June 21, 3 sessions in the morning, none in the afternoon.
Please visit eastwestconference.com to register and pay here.
There are 12 breakout sessions available.
June 20, 3 sessions in the morning and 3 in the afternoon.
June 21, 3 sessions in the morning, none in the afternoon.
Please visit eastwestconference.com to register and pay here.
Souvenir Program - Full Page
$150
Souvenir Program - Full Page Advertising
Souvenir Program - Full Page Advertising
Souvenir Program - Half Page
$100
Souvenir Program - Half Page Advertising
Souvenir Program - Half Page Advertising
Souvenir Program - Quarter Page
$50
Souvenir Program - Quarter Page Advertising
Souvenir Program - Quarter Page Advertising
Sponsor - Presenting
$50,000
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Sponsor - Platimum
$25,000
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Sponsor - Gold
$15,000
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Sponsor - Silver
$10,000
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Sponsor - Bronze
$5,000
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Sponsor - Other - Saturday Breakfast
$5,000
June 21, Saturday Breakfast Host Sponsor
June 21, Saturday Breakfast Host Sponsor
Sponsor - Other - Lunch
$7,500
June 21, Saturday Lunch Host Sponsor
June 21, Saturday Lunch Host Sponsor
Sponsor - Other - Welcome Reception
$5,000
June 20, Friday 5PM Welcome Reception Host Sponsor
June 20, Friday 5PM Welcome Reception Host Sponsor
Sponor - Other - Fashion Show
$3,000
June 21, Gala Night, Fashion Show Sponsor
June 21, Gala Night, Fashion Show Sponsor
Sponsor - Other - After Party FPACC Corporate
$3,000
June 21, Evening, After Party FPACC Corporate Sponsor
June 21, Evening, After Party FPACC Corporate Sponsor
Sponsor - Other - Chamber and Business Award
$2,500
June 21, Gala Evening Chamber and Business Award Sponosr
June 21, Gala Evening Chamber and Business Award Sponosr
Sponsor - Gala Table
$1,250
Friday, June 21, Gala Table of 10 Sponsor
Friday, June 21, Gala Table of 10 Sponsor
FPACC Pitch Fest
$5,000
FPACC Pitch Fest
FPACC Pitch Fest
Chamber Member Full Page Ad
$100
FPACC Chamber Member Full Page ad. All Chamber members are required to have one full page ad in Souvenir program.
FPACC Chamber Member Full Page ad. All Chamber members are required to have one full page ad in Souvenir program.
Participation Fee
$600
Participation Fee
Participation Fee
Add a donation for FPACC FOUNDATION INC
$
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