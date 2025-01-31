Hosted by

FPACC FOUNDATION INC

About this event

2025 East Meets West Conference

9939 Universal Blvd

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Delegate - General
$395
East Meets West Conference Attendees paid by May 31, 2025
Delegate Late Registration
$495
East Meets West Conference attendees Registration paid June 1 to June 19, 2025
PCCI Members
$200
East Meets West Conference PCCI Members Attendees paid by June 18, 2025
Foreign Delegation-General Registration
$300
East Meets West Conference Foreign Attendees paid by May 01 to June 19, 2025
Gala Registration
$125
East Meets West Conference Gala night registration.
Exhibitor
$300
East Meets West Conference Exhibitor 1 space
Breakout Session Sponsor
$1,000
There are 12 breakout sessions available. June 20, 3 sessions in the morning and 3 in the afternoon. June 21, 3 sessions in the morning, none in the afternoon. Please visit eastwestconference.com to register and pay here.
Souvenir Program - Full Page
$150
Souvenir Program - Full Page Advertising
Souvenir Program - Half Page
$100
Souvenir Program - Half Page Advertising
Souvenir Program - Quarter Page
$50
Souvenir Program - Quarter Page Advertising
Sponsor - Presenting
$50,000
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Sponsor - Platimum
$25,000
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Sponsor - Gold
$15,000
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Sponsor - Silver
$10,000
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Sponsor - Bronze
$5,000
Please review the Sponsorship Package or visit eastwestconference.com
Sponsor - Other - Saturday Breakfast
$5,000
June 21, Saturday Breakfast Host Sponsor
Sponsor - Other - Lunch
$7,500
June 21, Saturday Lunch Host Sponsor
Sponsor - Other - Welcome Reception
$5,000
June 20, Friday 5PM Welcome Reception Host Sponsor
Sponor - Other - Fashion Show
$3,000
June 21, Gala Night, Fashion Show Sponsor
Sponsor - Other - After Party FPACC Corporate
$3,000
June 21, Evening, After Party FPACC Corporate Sponsor
Sponsor - Other - Chamber and Business Award
$2,500
June 21, Gala Evening Chamber and Business Award Sponosr
Sponsor - Gala Table
$1,250
Friday, June 21, Gala Table of 10 Sponsor
FPACC Pitch Fest
$5,000
FPACC Pitch Fest
Chamber Member Full Page Ad
$100
FPACC Chamber Member Full Page ad. All Chamber members are required to have one full page ad in Souvenir program.
Participation Fee
$600
Participation Fee
Add a donation for FPACC FOUNDATION INC

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