2025 Easter Party in the Park Sponsorship Form

This option is for a small businesses!
Please bring your own table!
This is a tax deductible donation and helps us put on the event. You will be listed on our sponsor flyer.
This option is for a small businesses!
Please bring your own table!
This is a tax deductible donation and helps us put on the event. You will be listed on our sponsor flyer.
Business Vendor Booth
$50
For businesses with more than 500 employees.
Please bring your own table.
An additional donation is welcome! We can put your business on the flyer if you would like to further sponsor our event. Please email: [email protected]
For businesses with more than 500 employees.
Please bring your own table.
An additional donation is welcome! We can put your business on the flyer if you would like to further sponsor our event. Please email: [email protected]
Nonprofit Organization Vendor
$10
This is for a nonprofit organization.
Please bring your own table!
This is a tax deductible donation. We will list your organization on our sponsor flyer.
This is for a nonprofit organization.
Please bring your own table!
This is a tax deductible donation. We will list your organization on our sponsor flyer.
Add a donation for Urbandale United
$
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