SFUMC Easter Extravaganza & Pop Up Market

If you would prefer to pay by check, please send $50 for a 10 x 10 space or $75 for a 20 x 10 space to to: Stockbridge First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 86, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Or drop off during church business hours at 4863 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 Please be sure checks are received by September 9, 2024. Make check out to Stockbridge First United Methodist Church and include Pop Up Market in the memo.

If you would prefer to pay by check, please send $50 for a 10 x 10 space or $75 for a 20 x 10 space to to: Stockbridge First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 86, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Or drop off during church business hours at 4863 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 Please be sure checks are received by September 9, 2024. Make check out to Stockbridge First United Methodist Church and include Pop Up Market in the memo.

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