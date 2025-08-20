Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association Inc

Hosted by

Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association Inc

About this event

2025 Eau Claire Hmong New Year Vendor Payments

1075 Menomonie St

Eau Claire, WI 54703, USA

Food Booth item
Food Booth
$4,000

Food Booth (15x15) $3,000+$1,000 deposit=$4,000

Specialty Food Booth (Drinks, desserts, appetizers) item
Specialty Food Booth (Drinks, desserts, appetizers)
$1,400

Specialty (Drinks, desserts, appetizers) (12x15) $1,000+$400 deposit=$1,400

Merchandise Vendors Only item
Merchandise Vendors Only
$500

Merchandise (12x12) $400+$100 deposit=$500

2 Merchandise Vendor Booths item
2 Merchandise Vendor Booths
$900

2 Merchandise boths (12x12)+(12x12) $400+$400+$100 deposit=$900

Business Resource/Information Booth item
Business Resource/Information Booth
$250

Business Resource/Informational (10x10) $150+$100 deposit=$250

Photography Booth item
Photography Booth
$900

Photography (15x20) $800+$100 deposit=$900

Outside Food Truck (2 parking stalls) item
Outside Food Truck (2 parking stalls)
$1,700

Food Truck in front of the Sonnentag Building (2 parking stalls) $700+$1,000 deposit=$1,700

Fruits/Vegetables item
Fruits/Vegetables
$1,000

Fruits/Vegetables (12x15) $800+$200 deposit=$1,000

Non-Profit Merchandise item
Non-Profit Merchandise
$200

Non-profit Merchandise (10x10) $100+$100 deposit=$200 (Proof of 501(c)(3) required)

Non-profit Resource/Informational item
Non-profit Resource/Informational
$150

Non-profit Resource/Informational (10x10) $50+$100 deposit=$150

Night Party Food Vendor item
Night Party Food Vendor
$300

Night Party Food Vendor $300

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!