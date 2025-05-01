eventClosed

2025 EDH Tri-Tip Night

1021 Harvard Wy

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Table of 8
$550
groupTicketCaption
Grants entry to the event, dinner for 8, access to the raffles + 8 drink tickets!
General Admission
$75
Grants entry to the event, dinner, and access to the raffles!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing