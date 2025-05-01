The El Dorado Hills Baseball and Softball Club
eventClosed
2025 EDH Tri-Tip Night
1021 Harvard Wy
El Dorado Hills, CA 95762, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Table of 8
$550
groupTicketCaption
Grants entry to the event, dinner for 8, access to the raffles + 8 drink tickets!
Grants entry to the event, dinner for 8, access to the raffles + 8 drink tickets!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
General Admission
$75
Grants entry to the event, dinner, and access to the raffles!
Grants entry to the event, dinner, and access to the raffles!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout