2025 Egg Hunt 4 Hunger - Day Off

6932 Serenity Farms Rd

Benedict, MD 20612, USA

Age 0-2
$10
Sign up each child aged 0-2. Easter Egg Hunt for this age group is 1:00
Age 3-4
$10
Sign up each child aged 3-4. Easter Egg Hunt for this age group is 1:15
Age 5-8
$10
Sign up each child aged5-8. Easter Egg Hunt for this age group is 1:30
Age 9-12
$10
Sign up each child aged 9-12. Easter Egg Hunt for this age group is 1:45.
Adult
free
Age 13 and over.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing