2025 EggFest Silent Auction

“Miracle on Palafox” Experience

What you’ll win:

· Two (2) Reserved 2nd Row Aisle Seats for the show at Saenger Theatre (Pensacola) on Sunday, November 23.

· A Meet & Greet for Two (2) with all four featured artists: Thompson Square, Josh Ross, Mackenzie Carpenter and Vincent Mason.

Event Details:

· Date: Sunday, November 23

· Venue: Saenger Theatre, Downtown Pensacola

· Doors open at approx. 5:30 PM, show begins at 7:00 PM.

· You must be checked for the meet and greet at the Intendencia Lobby of the Saenger Meet and Greet Location at 6pm (Meet and Greet will start at 6:10p and no late entry is allowed).

· All-ages show. catcountry987.com

Value: An incredible evening of live music, and you will be right up close, and a personal meet-and-greet. – Minimum Value: $250.

Benefiting: United Way West Florida and Cat Country 98.7 Christmas Wishes

Donated by: Cat Country 98.7

Redemption / Terms:

· Winner must check in no later than 6pm on Sunday, November 23rd.

· Tickets are valid only for Nov 23 event and are non-transferable / no cash value.

· Winner must provide names of both guests upon contact.