2025 EggFest Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Gift certificate from Terrezza Optical Group good toward one pair of REVO sunglasses (pictured). Value: $290
Dexter
NASA Lens Tech
100% Polarized UV Protection
Crystal Glass Lens
Prescription-ready
Rugged when it counts. Refined where it matters. Dexter is a full-coverage square frame with a wrap design and Elastomeric grips to help it stay in place when the pace picks up. Paired with glare-cutting NASA-based polarized lenses, it’s built for days when comfort and clarity are non-negotiable.
Starting bid
Gift certificate from Terrezza Optical Group good toward one pair of REVO sunglasses (pictured). Value: $290
Relay
100% Polarized UV Protection
NASA Lens Tech
Easy on the eyes, in more ways than one. Relay is a legacy aviator that stands apart with thoughtful detailing like finely textured metal temples, soft plastic tips, and NASA-based polarized lenses that stay sharp no matter where the day takes you. It’s a fashion-forward frame that never falls behind on performance.
Starting bid
Gift certificate from Terrezza Optical Group good toward one pair of REVO sunglasses (pictured). Value: $290
Sage
100% Polarized UV Protection
Biodegradable Acetate
Naturally effortless, with eco-conscious roots. Sage is made with sustainable materials and fitted with beta-titanium temples, bringing comfort and lightweight flexibility to its classic round silhouette. Designed to move with you, it’s a versatile style that’s equally at home on coastal trails or city sidewalks.
Starting bid
Item #: DM070694
Description: Shun Premier Chef’s Knife — premium Japanese-crafted chef’s knife by Shun, featuring VG-MAX steel core, layered Damascus cladding, and walnut-finished PakkaWood handle.
Retail Value (approximate): US $174.95
Starting bid
PACKOUT 22-in Large Portable Tool Box — Heavy-duty modular toolbox with impact-resistant polymer base and metal reinforced corners.
PACKOUT 24 oz Insulated Bottle (RED) — Durable stainless steel bottle compatible with PACKOUT mounting system; includes chug lid.
GRIDIRON Snapback Trucker Hat (Gray) — Rugged, breathable workwear-style hat with embroidered Milwaukee logo.
25-ft Compact Auto-Lock Tape Measure — Fractional scale, auto-lock blade, and impact-resistant housing.
Fog-Free Safety Glasses (Clear Lenses) — Anti-fog coating with comfortable, wraparound frame.
Milwaukee Red Journal (8¼″ × 5¼″) — Branded hard-cover notebook; perfect for notes or jobsite planning.
Courtesy of Escambia Electric. Value: $200
Starting bid
Goofy Golf Pass Good for 20 Free Rounds of 36 Holes! Value: $160
Starting bid
This is an interactive, hands-on class, where you learn by doing. In our kitchen you will find education, entertainment, and fellowship. Our passionate and knowledgeable culinary instructors join you in the central cook area to teach relevant skills and techniques for the
recipes provided. You will eat the food that you prepare in class. Additionally, students receive a recipe booklet to take home. Value: $600
Starting bid
Fabulous BGE SWAG items. Hard-to-get branded merch! Value: $100
Starting bid
Fabulous BGE SWAG items. Hard-to-get branded merch! Value: $100
Starting bid
Cigars: The Lucio. Built in honor of Lucio Notorangelo father of proprietor of Downtown Cigars in Daphne Alabama. Released in 2024. Blended by Heinke Kelner, 5 different blends, Wrapper: Corojo, Binder: San Andres Humidor: 50 count humidor, Xikar lighter, paleo cutter, and hat (all Camacho branded) provided by Cordova Cigars in Pensacola, FL
Value: $150
Starting bid
A MIDWINTER NIGHTS DRAM
LIMITED ENGAGEMENT
Act 10, Scene 1
ABV: 49.3%
Proof: 98.6
Nose
Brandied cherries, fig jam, sun-dried raisins, dried orange peel, baking spice, French oak toast.
Taste
Quince paste, strawberry rhubarb crumble, vanilla caramel, molasses, toffee, leather.
How to Enjoy
We recommend that you enjoy this special spirit neat, due to its many layers of complexity, next to a warm fire as the snow piles up on the window sill. It also pairs beautifully with fig cookies! Value: $150
Starting bid
A golfer’s whiskey basket!
Everything you’ll need to fuel your next round. Value: $150
Starting bid
Two cookbooks, a variety of Moe’s BBQ essentials, and a $50 gift certificate to Dog House Downtown. Value: $150
Starting bid
Family mini session valued at $400. It includes a 30 minute session with to 6 people and can be shot on location anywhere in the greater Pensacola/Gulf Breeze/Beach area.
Starting bid
This basket supports Pensacola's Finest Foundation.
Includes:
BBQ tools and 6 bottles of BBQ sauces
BBQ spices, Jar of Smokey Mustard
Jar of Hot Jalapenos, Chomps beef jerky
Bottle of Makers Mark Bourbon
Renfroe Pecans and Kettle Chips.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Learn to cook like a BBQ Legend with up to 20 of your closest friends.
Note:
This is not a true auction item. By bidding $250, you are signing up to participate in the cooking class at a flat rate. $250 person.
Starting bid
“Miracle on Palafox” Experience
What you’ll win:
· Two (2) Reserved 2nd Row Aisle Seats for the show at Saenger Theatre (Pensacola) on Sunday, November 23.
· A Meet & Greet for Two (2) with all four featured artists: Thompson Square, Josh Ross, Mackenzie Carpenter and Vincent Mason.
Event Details:
· Date: Sunday, November 23
· Venue: Saenger Theatre, Downtown Pensacola
· Doors open at approx. 5:30 PM, show begins at 7:00 PM.
· You must be checked for the meet and greet at the Intendencia Lobby of the Saenger Meet and Greet Location at 6pm (Meet and Greet will start at 6:10p and no late entry is allowed).
· All-ages show. catcountry987.com
Value: An incredible evening of live music, and you will be right up close, and a personal meet-and-greet. – Minimum Value: $250.
Benefiting: United Way West Florida and Cat Country 98.7 Christmas Wishes
Donated by: Cat Country 98.7
Redemption / Terms:
· Winner must check in no later than 6pm on Sunday, November 23rd.
· Tickets are valid only for Nov 23 event and are non-transferable / no cash value.
· Winner must provide names of both guests upon contact.
Starting bid
This basket supports Pensacola's Finest Foundation. 1 bottle Blanton’s - $100
1 bottle EH Taylor Small Batch - $120
1 bottle Eagle Rare 10 yr - $80
Starting bid
Blackstone 28 In XL 3-Burner Omnivore Griddle plus grill tools and gift cards.
Value: $500
Starting bid
$2000 Advertising Package for Local Pulse Pensacola. Local Pulse is where good news takes center stage.
Local Pulse believes good news matters and their readers agree: On track to reach 8 million views in 2025 proving that uplifting stories resonate deeply with the Gulf Coast community. Value: $2000
Starting bid
Free IV Hydration 50% off IV Vitamin Hydration. Value: $200
Starting bid
Includes a variety of your favorite Wisteria gear, a few adult beverages, and $100 in Bar tab vouchers. Value: $200
Starting bid
This basket supports Pensacola's Finest Foundation. Two $50 gift cards, T-shirt, hat, tumbler and a load of apples! Value: $150
Starting bid
This gift bag supports Pensacola's Finest Foundation. T-Shirt, tumbler, sticker, bib buttons, light, socks and a $25 gift card! Value: $75
Starting bid
2 Wolfgang Sweatshirts and dog toys - Value $150
Starting bid
Growley Leather Co. is a family-owned, leather goods company located in southern Alabama. All of our leather goods are designed and handcrafted by us to come alongside you in your daily life, share in your adventures, and reflect your character. Value: $300
Starting bid
$3,000 Digital and Video campaign to be activated anywhere in the USA and Canada
Joni Claerbout of The Regal Media Team will provide a customized 60 day TV and Digital marketing campaign for your business complete with a :30 TV Commercial and Digital assets.
This comprehensive media plan includes the most powerful TV and Digital marketing tools available on TVs, iPhones, Androids, Tablets and Computers, with the following Tactics:
Display Advertising
Geofencing locations
Pre roll video
Social Advertising - FB, IG and Messenger
TV streaming on networks like HGTV, ESPN and Local
Broadcast Stations
Local Pulse Advertising
Please note, a :30 TV Commercial and Animated Digital Display creative is included with this comprehensive campaign.
Value: $3000
Starting bid
6 mugs, a turtle box and a Yeti Tundra 65 quart Cooler. Value: $700
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!