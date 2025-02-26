2025 Elevated Voices Juneteenth Sponsor Registration form

🔹 Tier 1 – $150 (Support the Juneteenth Celebration)
✔ Your logo on the Official Event Banner (displayed the day of the event)
✔ Your logo in the Event Pamphlet
✔ A sponsor spotlight on all Elevated Voices social media platforms
🔹 Tier 2 – $350 (Support the Juneteenth Celebration)
✔ Everything in Tier 1, PLUS:
✔ Your logo on Flyers, Yard Signs, & Event Pamphlets
✔ Your name on official event merchandise
🔹 Tier 3 – $500 (Support BOTH the Juneteenth Celebration & BBQ Competition)
✔ Everything in Tier 2, PLUS:
✔ Sponsorship recognition across both events
✔ Your name/logo featured in promotions for both the Juneteenth Celebration & BBQ Competition
✔ Special acknowledgment during the event
(Support BOTH the Juneteenth Celebration & BBQ
Competition)
✔ Your logo on the Official Event Banner (displayed the day of the event)
✔ Your logo in the Event Pamphlet
✔ A sponsor spotlight on all Elevated Voices social media platforms
✔ Special acknowledgment during the even
Help In Another Way
Free
💥 Sponsor a Game! – Cover the cost of a game station and run it during the event for extra brand visibility!
📢 Become a Vendor! – Sell merchandise, share info about your business/organization, vend food, or showcase your services! (a separate form and vendor fee will apply)
🙌 Volunteer in Your Business’s Name! – Show your company’s commitment to the community by donating time to help make this event a success!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!