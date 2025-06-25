2025 Emerald Coast Rodeo Ticket Sales

If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy at this time, select other in the dropdown in the contribution box on the next page and enter $0. The rodeo will happen rain or shine! Please note that all ticket sales are final – no refunds or transfers.



Your ticket purchase is subject to all terms and conditions provided on the ticket purchase website along with the policies of The District Board of Trustees of Northwest Florida State College and all applicable federal, state, and local law.