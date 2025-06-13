Sales closed

2025 Emerging Leaders Network Pickleball Tournament

14601 Country Club Dr

Aurora, CO 80016, USA

Add a donation for Judi's House/JAG Institute

$

Court Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Covers the cost of registration bags, food, and drinks for participants. Benefits include (2) spectator tickets, (4) player tickets, (1) large court sign, name/logo on event t-shirts and promotional material, Recognition in Judi’s House newsletter and social media, and Recognition by emcee during event announcements.
Rally Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Benefits include (2) spectator tickets, (2) player tickets, Recognition in Judi’s House newsletter and social media, Company name/logo in event promotional material, and Event info/check-in desk recognition.
Dink Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Includes (3) spectator tickets, Recognition in Judi’s House newsletter and social media, and Company name/logo in event promotional material.
Single Player Ticket
$75
Grants entry to the event as a player with access to standard amenities and activities.
Doubles Ticket
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Grants entry to the event for two players with access to standard amenities and activities.
Spectator Ticket
$45
Grants entry to the event as a spectator with access to standard amenities and activities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!