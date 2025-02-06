2025 Empower HER Fashion Show

Business table sponer is for a business to give financially for this event and be a part of changing the lives of women like HER to find FREEDOM from abuse and human sex trafficking. This option will allow you to promote your business at the table you sponsored.
Business table sponer is for a business to give financially for this event and be a part of changing the lives of women like HER to find FREEDOM from abuse and human sex trafficking. This option will allow you to promote your business at the table you sponsored.
Individual Table Sponsor
$250
This sponership is for an individual to support our mission and the lives of survivors.
This sponership is for an individual to support our mission and the lives of survivors.
Donation
$75
This option is if you would like to donation a seat for another champion to attend our event.
This option is if you would like to donation a seat for another champion to attend our event.
RSVP
Free
Please reserve your seat at the show, spaces are limited and the cut off is 120.
Please reserve your seat at the show, spaces are limited and the cut off is 120.
Add a donation for My Sister's Hope, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!