eventClosed

2025 Empowerment Brunch

1111 W Maryland Ave

Sherwood, AR 72120, USA

addExtraDonation

$

General Admission
$55
After March 31, 2025, General Admission ticket will change to $55.00
VIP
$75
Includes VIP bag and other goodies
Vendor
$75
Vendor Registration* *Prior approval must be obtained before setup): Includes: 1 Table (and tablecloth) 2 Meal Tickets Vendor will donate Door Prize for Giveaway

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing