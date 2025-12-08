2025 End of Season Cheer Banquet

Hosted by
This ticket is for the cost to attend the banquet for all cheerleaders. Each family should purchase one ticket to attend. *8th graders are not required to have a ticket as they are paid for by FYF.
Not required: This charge is for the cost to attend the banquet for parents/family members that would like to be included in our Garden Catering Order. This is optional as parents are invited to Bring your own food and beverages.
Please RSVP for all parents/guardians that will be attending the banquet so that we know how much seating to have. This ticket does not include any catering.
