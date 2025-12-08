Fairfield Youth Football Incorporated

Hosted by

2025 End of Season Cheer Banquet

The Scandinavian Club

1351 S Pine Creek Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824

Banquet - Cheerleader
$25

This ticket is for the cost to attend the banquet for all cheerleaders. Each family should purchase one ticket to attend. *8th graders are not required to have a ticket as they are paid for by FYF.

Banquet - Parent Catering
$15

Not required: This charge is for the cost to attend the banquet for parents/family members that would like to be included in our Garden Catering Order. This is optional as parents are invited to Bring your own food and beverages.

Banquet - Parent NO CATERING
Free

Please RSVP for all parents/guardians that will be attending the banquet so that we know how much seating to have. This ticket does not include any catering.

