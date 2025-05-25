2025 Endless Pawsibilities Gala: Sponsorships ONLY

This is a sponsorship-only purchase. There will be NO EVENT TICKETS issued with this purchase. Recognition as a ResQ Superstar: Company logo/name shared in event promotions on websites and social media; Company Logo/name displayed on event screens at the Gala; 16x20 Sponsorship Recognition prominently displayed at the Gala; Special verbal acknowledgment during the Gala; Sponsorship recognition in post-event media Sponsorship recognition on the TTR website for one year; Complimentary advertising for one year on TTR website and/or social media.

This is a sponsorship-only purchase. There will be NO EVENT TICKETS issued with this purchase. Recognition as a ResQ Superstar: Company logo/name shared in event promotions on websites and social media; Company Logo/name displayed on event screens at the Gala; 16x20 Sponsorship Recognition prominently displayed at the Gala; Special verbal acknowledgment during the Gala; Sponsorship recognition in post-event media Sponsorship recognition on the TTR website for one year; Complimentary advertising for one year on TTR website and/or social media.

More details...