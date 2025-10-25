To The ResQ, Inc.

Hosted by

To The ResQ, Inc.

About this raffle

2025 Endless Pawsibilities Sweepstakes

1 Chance
$10

$10 – Covers a distemper vaccine for a rescue animal. That’s one more animal protected from a deadly disease!

3 Chances
$25
This includes 3 tickets

$25 – Funds a combo test for a cat and rabies vaccines for cats and dogs. Healthy pets = happy adoptions!

7 Chances
$50
This includes 7 tickets

$50 – Neuters a tomcat on the prowl, helping stop the cycle of endless litters!

16 Chances
$100
This includes 16 tickets

$100 – Spays a queen cat, preventing countless kittens from being born into hardship. You’re breaking the cycle!

40 Chances
$200
This includes 40 tickets

$200 – Helps us purchase essential TNR equipment like humane traps and safety gear. You’re giving ferals a fighting chance.

75 Chances
$300
This includes 75 tickets

$300 – Provides diagnostic testing for sick or injured strays so we can treat them and find them a home or safe haven!

Add a donation for To The ResQ, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!