2025 Endless Pawsibilities Sweepstakes

Hosted by
About this raffle
$10 – Covers a distemper vaccine for a rescue animal. That’s one more animal protected from a deadly disease!
$25 – Funds a combo test for a cat and rabies vaccines for cats and dogs. Healthy pets = happy adoptions!
$50 – Neuters a tomcat on the prowl, helping stop the cycle of endless litters!
$100 – Spays a queen cat, preventing countless kittens from being born into hardship. You’re breaking the cycle!
$200 – Helps us purchase essential TNR equipment like humane traps and safety gear. You’re giving ferals a fighting chance.
$300 – Provides diagnostic testing for sick or injured strays so we can treat them and find them a home or safe haven!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!