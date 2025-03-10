2026 Enhance Ministries Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Logo on all marketing materials for the event, 5 min speaking opportunity day of event, 3 hole signs and ability to coordinate game on one hole , social media mentions in correlation with every golf post, 2 golf teams
Logo on all signage within clubhouse and by lunch logo in program hole sign and ability to coordinate game on one hole 3 social media shoutouts opportunity to pray for dinner/lunch 1 golf team
Logo in program 2 hole signs and ability to coordinate game on one hole 2 social media spotlights 1 golf team
logo in program 1 hole sign and ability to coordinate game on one hole 2 social media spotlights 2 players
Name in program hole sign and ability to coordinate game on one hole
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!