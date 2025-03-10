Enhance Ministries

2026 Enhance Ministries Golf Outing

1025 170th St

Hammond, WI 54015, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Logo on all marketing materials for the event, 5 min speaking opportunity day of event, 3 hole signs and ability to coordinate game on one hole , social media mentions in correlation with every golf post, 2 golf teams

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Logo on all signage within clubhouse and by lunch logo in program hole sign and ability to coordinate game on one hole 3 social media shoutouts opportunity to pray for dinner/lunch 1 golf team

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Logo in program 2 hole signs and ability to coordinate game on one hole 2 social media spotlights 1 golf team

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

logo in program 1 hole sign and ability to coordinate game on one hole 2 social media spotlights 2 players

Hole Sponsorship
$500

Name in program hole sign and ability to coordinate game on one hole

Foursome
$600
Single Player
$150
Add a donation for Enhance Ministries

$

