2025 Enid Lights Up the Plains - Vendors and Food Trucks

Hosted by
About this event
Non-Food Vendors: MUST offer at least 70% holiday or winter-themed products.
No light-up toys—these are reserved for Main Street Enid’s fundraiser.
If you are selling any food or beverages, they must be individually packaged prior to the event. If you plan to have hot chocolate, apple cider, etc, you will be required to have a temporary food license through the health department. You can reach them at 580-233-0650.
Food & Beverage Vendors: Must serve food, hot drinks, or other holiday/winter-themed treats. Email [email protected] your required documents.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!