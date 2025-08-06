Main Street Enid Inc

2025 Enid Lights Up the Plains - Vendors and Food Trucks

Small Treats Trucks
$100

Beverages, shaved iced, etc. Email [email protected] your required documents.


ELUTP Vendors
$100

Non-Food Vendors: MUST offer at least 70% holiday or winter-themed products.

No light-up toys—these are reserved for Main Street Enid’s fundraiser.

If you are selling any food or beverages, they must be individually packaged prior to the event. If you plan to have hot chocolate, apple cider, etc, you will be required to have a temporary food license through the health department. You can reach them at 580-233-0650.

Meats and Meals Trucks
$125

Food & Beverage Vendors: Must serve food, hot drinks, or other holiday/winter-themed treats. Email [email protected] your required documents.


