2025 Enid Lights Up the Plains - Vendors and Food Trucks

Non-Food Vendors: MUST offer at least 70% holiday or winter-themed products.

No light-up toys—these are reserved for Main Street Enid’s fundraiser.

If you are selling any food or beverages, they must be individually packaged prior to the event. If you plan to have hot chocolate, apple cider, etc, you will be required to have a temporary food license through the health department. You can reach them at 580-233-0650.