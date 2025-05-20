2025 EPS Vendor

We are delighted to invite you to participate as a vendor in our upcoming fundraiser event, which will take place on [Date] at [Venue/Location]. This event aims to [briefly describe the purpose or beneficiary of the fundraiser, e.g., "raise funds for community development programs" or "support local education initiatives"], and we would be honored to have your support. Additional Information · Vendor Fee: $100 · Setup Time: 5: 30 p.m. Tear down time: 8:30 p.m. · Provided Amenities: [e.g., "A table and two chairs will be provided for each vendor. Your participation would mean a great deal to us and to those who will benefit from this event. Together, we can make a significant difference. We sincerely hope you will join us in making this fundraiser a huge success. Thank you for considering this opportunity. We look forward to hearing from you soon! Warm regards, McQuetta Williams