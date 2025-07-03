2025 Esquina Annual Fundraiser - Invidual & small business sponsorship

209 Pedernales St

Austin, TX 78702

Rubi Sponsor
$2,200

BENEFITS

8 VIP tickets to exclusive VIP Gala
Complimentary 4 bottles of wine
Company / Name/Logo recognition website
Company / Name/Logo recognition event/program
Anniversary Yard sign
Anniversary T-shirt
Exclusive commemorative event gift
Free regular weekend event for 4 people
Free month of group classes for 2 people

Jade Sponsor Level
$1,100

BENEFITS

6 VIP tickets to exclusive VIP Gala
Complimentary 3 bottles of wine
Company / Name/Logo recognition website
Company / Name/Logo recognition event/program
Anniversary Yard sign
Anniversary T-shirt
Exclusive commemorative event gift

Plata Sponsor Level
$550

BENEFITS

4 VIP tickets to exclusive VIP Gala
Complimentary 2 bottles of wine
Individual name recognition website
Name recognition event/program
Anniversary T-shirt

Bronce Sponsor Level
$350

BENEFITS

2 VIP tickets to exclusive VIP Gala
Complimentary 1 bottle of wine
Individual name recognition website
Name recognition event/program
Anniversary T-shirt

Drink Bracelet
$25

Unlimited drink bracelets available for the party portion of the event starting at 8:30pm! Get it now so you don't have to worry later!

Drink bracelets are per person. Let us know how many you'd like in the quantity column!

