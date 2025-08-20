2025 Think Like A Boss Act Like A Lady - Georgia

About this event
McDonough, GA 30253, USA
Community support is our survival, so we humbly ask that you consider an additional contribution of any size. Your additional contribution will be considered a donation and will be applied to the additional fees/costs for this event, which may include venue, supplies, resources, and/or facilitation costs. If you have any questions, please contact Jetara (630) 281-0750. No refunds.
This will be considered a donation and will be applied to the additional fees/costs for this event, which may include venue, supplies, resources, and/or facilitation costs. If you have any questions, please contact Jetara (630) 281-0750. This does not include a swag giftset. No refunds.
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