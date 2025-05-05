Children's Museum Tucson

Hosted by

Children's Museum Tucson

2025 Evening of Play

200 S 6th Ave

Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Individual EOP Ticket
$175

All tickets include admission to the event, unlimited food & beverages. Evening of Play is a free form event that encourages guests to roam the museum and "choose their own adventure", seats are not assigned.

Set of Six Tickets ($125 per ticket)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 tickets to the event. All tickets include admission to the event, unlimited food & beverages. Evening of Play is a free form event that encourages guests to roam the museum and "choose their own adventure", seats are not assigned.

Friend of the Museum
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets to the event and name recognition on our EOP Website and at the event.

Speakeasy (Add-On)
$50

Speakeasy tickets will grant access to an intimate gathering at our secret location, only accessible by Speakeasy ticket holders. This add-on experience to Evening of Play will feature luxurious food and beverage tastings and live music.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!