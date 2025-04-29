2025 Evening of Sunshine Gala

Two exclusive tables of 10
Company featured in a special video to open the evening
Company logo displayed on the stage backdrop and other prominent areas
Logo featured in all Sunshine Gala printed materials
Social media shoutouts
Recognition from the podium during the event
Logo included in the mobile bidding app
Two tables of 10 in the front row
Company logo displayed on the stage backdrop and other prominent areas
Logo featured in all Sunshine Gala printed materials
Social media shoutouts
Recognition from the podium during the event
Logo included in the mobile bidding app
One table of 10 in a prominent position
Company logo displayed at event entrance
Logo featured in program ad
Social media shoutouts
Recognition from the podium during the event
Logo included in the mobile bidding app
One table of 10 in a preferred position
Company logo displayed at event entrance
Logo featured in program ad
Social media shoutouts
One table of 10
Company logo displayed on group sign
Logo/Sponsor Name listed on gala printed material
Social media shoutouts
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing