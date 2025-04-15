2025 Events

Add a donation for Kyle M. Brown Memorial Foundation
$
Kids Day Activities ONLY - 4-6pm
$16
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
An event just for them! Putt putt course, bounce house, golf competitions & prizes.
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
An event just for them! Putt putt course, bounce house, golf competitions & prizes.
Kids Day + Dinner (Kids Buffet) - 4-10pm
$16
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Enjoy all the fun of Kids Day and stay for the Benefit Dinner! (Kids Buffet - chicken fingers, mac & cheese, etc.; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Enjoy all the fun of Kids Day and stay for the Benefit Dinner! (Kids Buffet - chicken fingers, mac & cheese, etc.; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
Kids Day + Dinner (Adult Buffet) - 4-10pm
$26
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Enjoy all the fun of Kids Day and stay for the Benefit Dinner! (Adult Buffet - perfect for the "big" kids; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Enjoy all the fun of Kids Day and stay for the Benefit Dinner! (Adult Buffet - perfect for the "big" kids; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
Dinner ONLY - Kids (Kids Buffet) - 6-10pm
$16
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Can't make it for the Kids Day activities, but still want to join us for dinner? We'd love to have you! (Kids Buffet - chicken fingers, mac & cheese, etc.; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Can't make it for the Kids Day activities, but still want to join us for dinner? We'd love to have you! (Kids Buffet - chicken fingers, mac & cheese, etc.; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
Dinner ONLY - Kids (Adult Buffet) - 6-10pm
$26
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Can't make it for the Kids Day activities, but still want to join us for dinner? We'd love to have you! (Adult Buffet - perfect for the "big" kids; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Can't make it for the Kids Day activities, but still want to join us for dinner? We'd love to have you! (Adult Buffet - perfect for the "big" kids; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
Dinner - Adult (Cash Bar) - 6-10pm
$75
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Family-friendly benefit dinner to support The Kyle. M. Brown Memorial Foundation. Buffet dinner, cash bar, auctions, and more!
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Family-friendly benefit dinner to support The Kyle. M. Brown Memorial Foundation. Buffet dinner, cash bar, auctions, and more!
Dinner - Adult (Open Bar) - 6-10pm
$100
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Family-friendly benefit dinner to support The Kyle. M. Brown Memorial Foundation. Buffet dinner, open bar, auctions, and more!
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Family-friendly benefit dinner to support The Kyle. M. Brown Memorial Foundation. Buffet dinner, open bar, auctions, and more!
Dinner - Table of 8 Adults (Open Bar) - 6-10pm
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Family-friendly benefit dinner to support The Kyle. M. Brown Memorial Foundation. Buffet dinner, open bar, auctions, and more! Table Sponsorship included.
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th
Family-friendly benefit dinner to support The Kyle. M. Brown Memorial Foundation. Buffet dinner, open bar, auctions, and more! Table Sponsorship included.
Individual Golf Registration
$160
FRIDAY, JUNE 27th
Shotgun start 9am. Check-in 8am. Meal will be provided at the turn and after the round.
FRIDAY, JUNE 27th
Shotgun start 9am. Check-in 8am. Meal will be provided at the turn and after the round.
Foursome Golf Registration
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
FRIDAY, JUNE 27th
Shotgun start 9am. Check-in 8am. Meal will be provided at the turn and after the round.
FRIDAY, JUNE 27th
Shotgun start 9am. Check-in 8am. Meal will be provided at the turn and after the round.
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