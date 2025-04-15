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Kyle M. Brown Memorial Foundation

About this event

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2025 Events

4171 Westford Pl

Canfield, OH 44406, USA

Add a donation for Kyle M. Brown Memorial Foundation

$

Kids Day Activities ONLY - 4-6pm
$16
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th An event just for them! Putt putt course, bounce house, golf competitions & prizes.
Kids Day + Dinner (Kids Buffet) - 4-10pm
$16
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th Enjoy all the fun of Kids Day and stay for the Benefit Dinner! (Kids Buffet - chicken fingers, mac & cheese, etc.; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
Kids Day + Dinner (Adult Buffet) - 4-10pm
$26
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th Enjoy all the fun of Kids Day and stay for the Benefit Dinner! (Adult Buffet - perfect for the "big" kids; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
Dinner ONLY - Kids (Kids Buffet) - 6-10pm
$16
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th Can't make it for the Kids Day activities, but still want to join us for dinner? We'd love to have you! (Kids Buffet - chicken fingers, mac & cheese, etc.; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
Dinner ONLY - Kids (Adult Buffet) - 6-10pm
$26
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th Can't make it for the Kids Day activities, but still want to join us for dinner? We'd love to have you! (Adult Buffet - perfect for the "big" kids; must be accompanied by ticketed adult.)
Dinner - Adult (Cash Bar) - 6-10pm
$75
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th Family-friendly benefit dinner to support The Kyle. M. Brown Memorial Foundation. Buffet dinner, cash bar, auctions, and more!
Dinner - Adult (Open Bar) - 6-10pm
$100
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th Family-friendly benefit dinner to support The Kyle. M. Brown Memorial Foundation. Buffet dinner, open bar, auctions, and more!
Dinner - Table of 8 Adults (Open Bar) - 6-10pm
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
THURSDAY, JUNE 26th Family-friendly benefit dinner to support The Kyle. M. Brown Memorial Foundation. Buffet dinner, open bar, auctions, and more! Table Sponsorship included.
Individual Golf Registration
$160
FRIDAY, JUNE 27th Shotgun start 9am. Check-in 8am. Meal will be provided at the turn and after the round.
Foursome Golf Registration
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
FRIDAY, JUNE 27th Shotgun start 9am. Check-in 8am. Meal will be provided at the turn and after the round.

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