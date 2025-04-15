2025 Executive Director's Awards

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Honorary Committee
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Our Honorary Committee comes with two tickets and your name listed on the Honorary Committee. This amount could pay for a family to stay the weekend at emergency shelter.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Our Gold Sponsorship comes with four tickets and a half page black and white booklet ad in the event program. This amount is roughly equivalent to a month of groceries for a family of four.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Our Platinum Sponsorship comes with four tickets and a full page black and white booklet ad in the event program. This amount is roughly equivalent to sponsoring a full week of emergency shelter for a family of four.
Lead Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Our exclusive Lead Sponsorship comes with six event tickets and your company logo included with our event logo, with your sponsorship and/or logo featured on all event-associated materials, products and marketing. Enjoy securing the full-color back cover booklet ad on every event program. This amount is roughly equivalent to sponsoring two full weeks of emergency shelter for a family of four.
Pizza Sponsor
$50
This add-on option lets you sponsor a pizza at the event: choosing toppings and getting a sign next to your pizza. NOTE: a pizza sponsorship purchased alone does not qualify as an event ticket.
Add a donation for Josephs House And Shelter Inc
$
