2025 Exhibit Package

Showcase your company at Impact Week with prime exposure to attendees! Connect and network in the main pre-function lobby, where attendees gather during session breaks. This high-traffic location ensures maximum visibility and engagement.
Limited space available – secure your spot today!
Showcase your company at Impact Week with prime exposure to attendees! Connect and network in the main pre-function lobby, where attendees gather during session breaks. This high-traffic location ensures maximum visibility and engagement.
Limited space available – secure your spot today!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!