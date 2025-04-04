2025 Expo Vendor

Hosted by
About this event
Shared space at doula only booth. Doula Lounge— Ideal for solo doulas who want a relaxed, welcoming presence at the Expo without needing a full booth. This shared space includes:
A designated chair in our Doula Lounge area.
Space to display your business cards or small handouts.
A great opportunity to connect with families in a low-pressure, conversational setting.
Please note: This is a shared table space, not a private booth. Perfect for casual connection and visibility in a cozy, community-focused area.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!