2025 Fresh Air Affair Sponsorship

Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $4,000! In addition to prime logo placement on print and digital materials and exclusive recognition during the event, this sponsorship package includes 8 complimentary tickets.
Eight complimentary tickets to the Fresh Air Affair, including transportation to and from the event
Multiple social media mentions, prime acknowledgement in the Bethlehem Children's School weekly newsletter, and inclusion on our website
Outdoor Explorer Sponsorship Package
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $3,000 - $3,999! In addition to logo inclusion on event signage, digital promotional materials and recognition during the event, this sponsorship package includes 6 complimentary tickets.
Nature Nurturer Sponsorship Package
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $2,000 - $2,999! In addition to logo inclusion on event signage, digital promotional materials and recognition during the event, this sponsorship package includes 4 complimentary tickets.
Garden Builder Sponsorship Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Thank you for supporting our mission! with a gift of $1,000 - $1,999! In addition to logo inclusion on event signage, digital promotional materials, and recognition during the event, this sponsorship package includes 2 complimentary tickets.
Additional donation
$500
Thank you for your additional donation!
General Admission
$175
One ticket to the Fresh Air Affair is included, with unlimited food and open bar. *$85 from each ticket sold goes directly to support BCS—thank you!*
Add a donation for Bethlehem Children's School
$
