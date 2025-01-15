2025 Fairfield Awareness Walk

Show your support with our specially designed t-shirts, featuring empowering slogans and artwork that inspire change and unity. Available in a variety of sizes and colors.
Limited In person availability.
🪧Solano It Happens Here Yard Sign
$20
Show your support for the fight against human trafficking with our impactful yard sign. Designed to be both eye-catching and informative, this sign serves as a powerful statement in your neighborhood. By displaying it prominently, you help spread awareness and encourage others to join the cause. Made from durable materials, it’s perfect for outdoor use and will withstand the elements, ensuring your message remains visible all year round.
🛍️Solano It Happens Here Tote Bag
$15
Our stylish and functional tote bag is perfect for everyday use while also supporting a vital cause. Made from eco-friendly materials, this tote is not only practical but also a conversation starter. Featuring a bold design that highlights the importance of combating human trafficking, it’s a great way to show your commitment wherever you go. Use it for shopping, work, or leisure, and let it serve as a reminder of the change we can make together.
💍Custom Bracelet
$5
Choose your lettering
Choose your lettering
🎗️Awareness Bracelets
$4
Wear a message of hope and solidarity with our awareness bracelets. These stylish accessories are a great way to spark conversations and spread the message while supporting our cause!
