2025 Fall Adult Dance Classes

Adult Tap - Term 1 (Aug 11 - Oct 13)
$250

A 10-lesson course. Mondays at 6:30pm beginning August 11. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.

Adult Tap - Term 2 (Oct 20 - Dec 15)
$250

A 10-lesson course. Mondays at 6:30pm beginning October 20. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.

Adult Tap - Terms 1 & 2
$450

Saver deal (10% savings). A 20-lesson course. Mondays at 6:30pm beginning Aug 11. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.

Adult Ballet: Beg./Int. (Term 1) (Aug 12 - Oct 14) Tues 6:30
$250

A 10-week course. Tuesdays at 6:30-8:00pm.
This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.

Adult Ballet: Beg./Int. (Term 2) (Oct 21 - Dec 16) Tues 6:30
$250

A 10-week course (spanning Oct 21 - Dec 16). Thursdays at 6:30-8:00pm. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.

Adult Ballet: Basic Barre (Term 1) (Aug 14-Oct 16) Thur 6:30
$250

A 10-week course (spanning Aug 14 - Oct 16). Thursdays at 6:30-8:00pm. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.

Adult Ballet: Basic Barre (Term 2) (Oct 23-Dec 18) Thur 6:30
$250

A 10-week course (spanning Oct 23 - Dec 18). Thursdays at 6:30-8:00pm. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class. If scheduling availability permits, make-up sessions are possible.

Senior Ballet Basics (Sept 1 -Oct 18) Mondays 5:15PM
$175

A 7-week session to learn basic ballet terminology and positions of the feet and arms. This is good for anyone not ever having taken ballet before. Meets Mondays at 5:15-6:30PM.

Senior Ballet Basics (Oct 20 -Dec 15)
$250

A 10-week session to learn basic ballet terminology and positions of the feet and arms. This is good for anyone not ever having taken ballet before. Meets Mondays at 5:30-6:30PM.

