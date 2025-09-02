2025 Fall Amaryllis Sale

Red lacquer finish over wax with a pure white "White Candle" flower
These bulbs are red flowers coated in white wax marked with red swirls.
This bulb has a "Red Lion" flower. The bulb is coated in white wax marked with gold swirls.
Moss covered bulb with a "White Candle" flower.
Moss covered bulb with a "Red Lion" flower.
Have a white Christmas with Ziva Paperwhites. Pure white blooms with a subtle fragrance. Sold in a package of 5 bulbs.
Silver lacquer finish over wax with a red and white Minerva flower.
Gold lacquer finish over wax with a pure white "White Candle" flower. No watering. No planting.
The Reindeer bulb features a jumping reindeer on white wax with a red and white "Minerva" flower.
Erlicheer paperwhites grow in clusters of creamy white double-petaled flowers with a nice fragrance. Sold in packs of 5 bulbs.
Pure white amaryllis "White Candle" flower with a white waxed bulb.
Red Lion flower with holiday green wax and embedded coil stand
