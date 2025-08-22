2025 Fall A.S.E. - Hill's Martial Arts

Hosted by
About this event
Maineville, OH 45039, USA
***Only make this payment if you have been informed that you are among the first 25 to register! ***
Note - Did you know you can change Zeffy's service fee? At checkout, Zeffy will auto populate a fee. However, you can change it up or down however you want. It makes no difference to us!
NOTE - the cost is still $20. Select this option if you would like to pay by cash or check. Check should be made out to LM Primary PTO (note HILLS on the check). Payment must be delivered to the school by Friday Sept. 5th or your spot may be released.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!