Hidden Pastures, LLC

Hosted by

Hidden Pastures, LLC

About this event

Sales closed

2025 - Fall Auction

Pick-up location

1512 Elm Dr, Wylie, TX 75098, USA

Crochet Mouse item
Crochet Mouse
$45

Starting bid

A donation from Yarn Tails and Treasures, this one of a kind crochet mouse was made specifically for our auction! Valued at $60, this mouse will make great cuddly friend for your little.

Yarn Tails and Treasures: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574212655072

Hidden Pastures Gift Basket item
Hidden Pastures Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

A sampling of products from our stand, this gift basket includes each of our soaps, two car diffusers, and a large t-shirt.

Hidden Pastures Tee item
Hidden Pastures Tee
$10

Starting bid

Large T-shirt. Represent Hidden pastures with our flagship t-shirt by sporting our soft Bella Canvas Tri-Blend.

Custom Cake from Funkie Cakes item
Custom Cake from Funkie Cakes
$50

Starting bid

Funkie Cakes has been making cakes in the DFW area for over 10 years.  Winner will receive one custom cake up to $100 in value. Winner to choose date, flavor and style of the cake. Anything over $100 will be the responsibility of the winner to pay Funkie Cakes directly.  Email [email protected] or check us out on Instagram.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!