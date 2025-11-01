2025 - Fall Auction

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About this event
1512 Elm Dr, Wylie, TX 75098, USA
Starting bid
A donation from Yarn Tails and Treasures, this one of a kind crochet mouse was made specifically for our auction! Valued at $60, this mouse will make great cuddly friend for your little.
Yarn Tails and Treasures: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574212655072
Starting bid
A sampling of products from our stand, this gift basket includes each of our soaps, two car diffusers, and a large t-shirt.
Starting bid
Large T-shirt. Represent Hidden pastures with our flagship t-shirt by sporting our soft Bella Canvas Tri-Blend.
Starting bid
Funkie Cakes has been making cakes in the DFW area for over 10 years. Winner will receive one custom cake up to $100 in value. Winner to choose date, flavor and style of the cake. Anything over $100 will be the responsibility of the winner to pay Funkie Cakes directly. Email [email protected] or check us out on Instagram.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!