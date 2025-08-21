2025 Fall Adventure Day Event & Tent Overnight

Hosted by
Adult, Patriot, Pioneer, Explorer and Tenderheart Saturday day and night tent camp.
*All Tenderhearts must have a parent in attendance with confirmed AHG membership.
**Overnight is open to everyone—even half-day campers! Just note it’s the full rate.
We'll have large group tents for the girls to camp in units. Parents will either sleep with their daughters or alone in their own tent. Camper sites are also welcome for parents.
Day only participant 8:30-8pm Saturday.
Girls will participate in opening & closing ceremonies, Opportunity to Serve (O.T.S.), 2 meals (Lunch & Dinner), Capture the Flag, knife skills (Ex+), campfire, field games, and bead making. Girls will take home a camp patch, camp shirt, and earned service time.
Adult Saturday day portion only.
Adults do not need to be leaders but do need to be registered with AHG as an Adult Member. All AHG Adults will count towards our required adult:girl ratio and must remain in two-deep leadership while at camp.
Only able to come 1pm-8pm.
Girls will participate in closing ceremony, Opportunity to Serve (O.T.S.), 1 meal (dinner), badge work, field games, bead making, and campfire. Girls will take home a camp patch and camp shirt.
Adult, Pioneer and Patriot Overnight Friday night, day and Saturday night.
Pre-Event Stay: Friday, October 17 at 5:30 PM
Day Event: Saturday, October 18 Activities
Stay Event: Tent Camping Overnight with checkout at 9:00 AM Sunday, October 19
