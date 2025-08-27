Living Arrangements For The Developmentally Disabled, Inc.

Living Arrangements For The Developmentally Disabled, Inc.

About this raffle

2025 Fall Car Raffle

Individual Raffle Ticket
$100

$100 PER TICKET -

Bonus drawings are every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. EST beginning October 2, 2025, through November 18, 2025.
To qualify, you must enter by 1 p.m. EST the day of the drawing.

Bonus winners receive $500! (Winners will be notified two days after the drawing.)

If you choose to purchase with a check, your ticket number(s) will not be valid until your check is received by LADD.

Grand Prize Drawing: 2 p.m. EST on November 20, 2025.

Buy 3 Tickets, Get 2 FREE
$300
This includes 5 tickets

First Time Ever! 5 tickets for the price of 3!

SOLD OUT --- Buy 3 Tickets, Get 1 FREE
$300
This includes 4 tickets

$300 for 4 TICKETS -

