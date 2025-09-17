Berkeley Castle Foundation Inc

Berkeley Castle Foundation Inc

2025 Fall Community Day Signup

276 Cacapon Rd

Berkeley Springs, WV 25411

FREE 10AM ENTRY to Community Day item
Arrive a the gates at 10:00am when you'll be checked in and directed to park. Volunteers will gather in the Great Hall to start the tour and roll up their sleeves for the volunteer work after the tour. Hot food and refreshments are available on the front verandah for all volunteers. Thank you so much for sharing your time and talents!

FREE 12PM ENTRY to Community Day item
