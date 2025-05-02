Administrative Assistants of Kansas Cities/Counties

Administrative Assistants of Kansas Cities/Counties

2025 AAKC Fall Conference - Salina

3770 Yost Dr

Salina, KS 67401, USA

Conference Fee - Credit Card
$50

Conference Fee for members paid by credit card.

Conference Fee - Check
$50

Please select this option if you prefer to mail a check for fee payment and use promo code: CHECK to complete your online registration.

Make checks payable to: AAKC

Mail to: Administrative Assistants of Kansas Cities

c/o Amanda Morris, Treasurer

Salina Arts & Humanities

PO Box 2181

Salina, KS 67402


785-833-8001 | [email protected]

Conference Guest
Free

Registration for Guests - free of charge

Honorary Member
Free

Registration for honorary members - free of charge

