2025 Fall Conference Silent Auction | Washington Art Education Association | Seattle, WA

Starting bid
Set of Cards, Set of (slightly used) Kuretake Gansai Tambi Watercolor Set of 36, set of Brush Pens and Pro Sharpie.
The value is: $100-ish
Tired of staring at the blank page, wondering what to draw? We've got a solution for that! Far from cookie-cutter, our best-selling Original "Draw All You Can" Cards work like a choose-your-own-adventure drawing game, with prompts and ideas to help you create complex, original art that will make everyone say “Wow!"
https://www.circlepainting.org/shop
Starting bid
GOLDEN bundle:
1- GOLDEN Fluid Intro kit
Golden Fluid Acrylic Paints, lesson plans and stickers.
The value is: $35-ish
Starting bid
6 Golden Paint- Heavy Body Acrylic Paints, lesson plans and stickers.
The value is: $35-ish
Starting bid
NEW 4"x6" Gelli Arts Printing Plate
with registration tool!
You can Create 5"x7" cards & so much more - all with perfect .5" borders
-including a variety of Printing Papers
The value is: $40-ish
Starting bid
Artist ToolKit Explore Palette Bundle with the Artist ToolKit Explore Palette:
Pocket Art Toolkit with 50 watercolor postcards and set or watercolor pen brushes and collapsable water cup.
The value is: $150-ish
Starting bid
Schack Bundle: Pumpkin, Glass Coaster, Schack Shirt, pencils, wine glass, coffee cup and journal.
Estimated Value - $225
Starting bid
BOMA 14K Gold Plated VOTE Chain Necklace - adjusts to 16", 17", 18"
Estimated Value - $60 plus shipping
Product Video linked below
Starting bid
From the artist studio of Victoria Philp. @littlemiss.artteacher
A tote bag with a hand carved print that is embroidered and lined with fabric.
This is a Gallery sale with proceeds going to artist and 10% of sale going to WAEA.
Estimated Value $50
Starting bid
From the artist studio of Victoria Philp. @littlemiss.artteacher
Bag - screen printed from 2024 FC w/ embroidery and lined
Estimated Value- $50
Starting bid
Our brand-new Artsonia Light Box is an indispensible tool for capturing high-quality photos of your students' artworks without bright spots or shadows.
Suggested Retail: $139 plus shipping
Starting bid
Our brand-new Artsonia Light Box is an indispensible tool for capturing high-quality photos of your students' artworks without bright spots or shadows.
Estimated Value - $99 plus shipping
Starting bid
CANARY Box Cutter Original- set of 3
For Secure Grip And Safer Handling
・Non-stick coating prevents tapes and adhesives from sticking
・Serrated Double-Edge blade allows cutting upwards or downwards
・Excellent maneuverability when cutting cardboard even make clean circular cuts
・Ideal for cutting packaging plastic straps
・Fine sawtooth edge prevents blade from getting caught unlike regular utility blades
・Anti-slip handle with cross-guard allows for easier grip and safer handling
・Rounded chisel edged tip is ideal for peeling-labels, making shallow cuts, or for scouring cardboards (useful when resizing cardboard boxes)
Size: Blade - 3" / Overall - 7.5"
Material: Blade - Stainless Steel with Teflon Coating (Blade), PP Plastic (Body)
Made in Japan
- Item#: DC-190F-1
Estimated Price- $19 plus shipping
Starting bid
Wacom Intous Small Drawing Tablet
Wacom Intuos has been expertly designed for anyone who’s just getting started with digital creation. Whether you have a background in traditional art and want to try digital, or just need more precision and fluidity in your creative practice than a mouse or trackpad can provide, it’s the perfect tool to bring all of your best ideas to life. It comes with our battery-free, ergonomic 4K pen, and has built-in ExpressKeys for a customized workflow, whether you’re drawing comics, painting concept art, marking up a document, or doing some visual note-taking. And with Wacom Intuos, you can bring the creativity to many Android mobile devices, whether you want to add some illustrative touches to a snapshot for social media or need to do some digital painting while you’re waiting for friends at the coffee shop.
Estimated retail- $40 plus shipping
Starting bid
12 packages of 12 colors
Blick Essentials Oil Pastels
Estimated Value- $28 plus shipping
Starting bid
One Night Stay FREE at the Sheraton Grand in Seattle!
Estimated Value- $329
Starting bid
Glazed Ceramic Salad Bowl made by Mark Moody.
Estimated Value: $120
Starting bid
Did you enjoy your lunch and dinner?
Do you live, or have family, in Seattle?
Win this Tutta Bella Gift Card to use at this local restaurant to fulfill your taste buds needs.
Est Value: $25
Starting bid
Need a class set of 30 small sketchbook journals?
SCAD has provided us with a class set of SCAD branded sketchbooks to pass onto your students!
Estimated Value: $40
Starting bid
Need a class set of 30 small sketchbook journals?
Blick has provided us with a class set of Blick branded sketchbooks to pass onto your students!
Estimated Value: $45
Starting bid
Need a class set of 30 medium sketchbook journals?
Sketch for Schools has provided us with a class set of WAEA branded sketchbooks to pass onto your students!
Estimated Value: $40
Starting bid
William Hernandez
Planning Secrets
Archival pigment print on hahnemühle fine art german etching paper
20 x 16 in (50.80 x 40.64 cm)
Donated by the ArtX Contemporary Gallery. Check them out downtown Seattle!
retail value: $250.00
Starting bid
William Hernandez
Miracle
archival pigment print on hahnemühle fine art german etching paper
16 x 20 in (40.64 x 50.80 cm)
Donated by the ArtX Contemporary Gallery. Check them out downtown Seattle on Sunday!
retail value: $250.00
Starting bid
Donated by Museum Quality Framing to celebrate arts education in the state of Washington!
Locations here.
Starting bid
NSFW! Not for the faint of Heart! These legs will sure draw attention.
View in the Silent Auction.
Estimated Value- $100
STOKER FINE JEWELRY
Handmade Jewelry - Wa
Wedding & Nature Inspired
@mayastokerjewelry
Starting bid
Bid here for an artist apron that says, "Artists are made, not born." from Gage Academy of Art with their logo. Nice Apron! Also included is a tote bag branded from Gage (may look different in person) and a Gage branded Note book.
Estimated Value is $60
Starting bid
The Art Ed Now Virtual Conference is Jan 30- Feb 1! Bid here for free Conference Registration (including access to the recordings for 1 year) - includes Art of Ed Swag Sticker and Elements of Art Card Game with instructions!
Find out more about the conference here.
https://theartofeducation.edu/now/
Estimated Value: $160
Up to 15 clock hours!
FEATURED PRESENTER
Austin Kleon is the New York Times bestselling author of a trilogy of illustrated books about creativity in the digital age: Steal Like An Artist, Show Your Work!, and Keep Going.
Starting bid
Van Gogh Notecards - Set A
Valued at $20 a set
Starting bid
Van Gogh Notecards - Set B
Valued at $20 a set
Starting bid
Curan Notecards - 1 box
Valued at $20 a set
Starting bid
Renoir Notecards - Set A
Valued at $20 a set
Starting bid
Monet Notecards -
Valued at $20 a set
Starting bid
41- The Best Original Photo Artwork by Cynthia Gaub
Value at $40
Starting bid
42- Balance Original Art by Cynthia Gaub
Value $35
Starting bid
43- Temperance Framed Art by Cynthia Gaub
$25
Starting bid
44- Window Original Photo by Cynthia Gaub
Value at 70
Starting bid
Watercolors and Watercolor Palette
Value $50
Starting bid
Prints from the Wing Luke
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!