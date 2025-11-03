2025 Fall Conference Silent Auction | Washington Art Education Association | Seattle, WA

Sales closed

1-Draw All You Can Cards- Original Version- Bundle item
$50

Starting bid

Set of Cards, Set of (slightly used) Kuretake Gansai Tambi Watercolor Set of 36, set of Brush Pens and Pro Sharpie.

The value is: $100-ish

Tired of staring at the blank page, wondering what to draw? We've got a solution for that! Far from cookie-cutter, our best-selling Original "Draw All You Can" Cards work like a choose-your-own-adventure drawing game, with prompts and ideas to help you create complex, original art that will make everyone say “Wow!"

https://www.circlepainting.org/shop

2- Draw All You Can Cards- Kids Version item
$50

Starting bid

Set of Cards, Set of (slightly used) Kuretake Gansai Tambi Watercolor Set of 36, set of Brush Pens and Pro Sharpie.
The value is: $100-ish

Create fun and groovy drawings with KIDS CARDS! Designed for children ages 6-12, but there is no age limit! We’ve found adults love them too. These are double-sided cards. Start with the “Beginners” side first, then move on to the “Advanced” side when you feel more confident with your drawing skills. You can also mix both levels to create even more varieties. The possibilities are endless!

https://www.circlepainting.org/shop

3- Draw All You Can Cards- Disaster Version item
$50

Starting bid

Set of Cards, Set of (slightly used) Kuretake Gansai Tambi Watercolor Set of 36, set of Brush Pens and Pro Sharpie.
The value is: $100-ish


Not everything in life is flowers and rainbows, and everybody needs to dig deep into their own soul from time to time. These disaster cards focus on nightmares, fantasies, and negative emotions, with some silliness thrown in for good measure. This style of drawing helps you conquer your fears while allowing your deepest emotions to surface.

https://www.circlepainting.org/shop

4- Circle Painting Cards Bundle item
$50

Starting bid

Set of Cards, Set of (slightly used) Kuretake Gansai Tambi Watercolor Set of 36, set of Brush Pens and Pro Sharpie.
The value is: $100-ish

Say goodbye to “I don’t know what to paint” and say hello to Circle Painting cards! Whether you’re a seasoned artist or someone who hasn't picked up a brush in a long time, Circle Painting cards will come in handy. These colorful cards will give you or your participants great ideas to paint. They are double-sided and have multiple images on each card. That’s a total of 252 images to choose from!

https://www.circlepainting.org/shop

5- Golden Paint Bundle item
$20

Starting bid

GOLDEN bundle:
1- GOLDEN Fluid Intro kit


Golden Fluid Acrylic Paints, lesson plans and stickers.


The value is: $35-ish

6- GOLDEN Paint- OPEN Intro kit item
$20

Starting bid

Golden Paint Bundle

1- GOLDEN OPEN Intro kit


6 Golden Open Intro Acrylic Paints, lesson plans and stickers.

The value is: $35-ish

7- GOLDEN Paint- Heavy Body kit item
$20

Starting bid

6 Golden Paint- Heavy Body Acrylic Paints, lesson plans and stickers.

The value is: $35-ish

8- Gelli Plate item
$30

Starting bid

NEW 4"x6" Gelli Arts Printing Plate

with registration tool!


You can Create 5"x7" cards & so much more - all with perfect .5" borders
-including a variety of Printing Papers

The value is: $40-ish

9- Gelli Plate item
$30

Starting bid

NEW 4"x6" Gelli Arts Printing Plate

with registration tool!


You can Create 5"x7" cards & so much more - all with perfect .5" borders
-including a variety of Printing Papers

The value is: $40-ish

10- Artist ToolKit Bundle item
10- Artist ToolKit Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Artist ToolKit Explore Palette Bundle with the Artist ToolKit Explore Palette:
Pocket Art Toolkit with 50 watercolor postcards and set or watercolor pen brushes and collapsable water cup.

The value is: $150-ish

11- Schack Basket item
11- Schack Basket
$80

Starting bid

Schack Bundle: Pumpkin, Glass Coaster, Schack Shirt, pencils, wine glass, coffee cup and journal.


Estimated Value - $225

12- BOMA 14K Gold Plated VOTE Necklace - adjusts to 16", 1 item
12- BOMA 14K Gold Plated VOTE Necklace - adjusts to 16", 1
$50

Starting bid

BOMA 14K Gold Plated VOTE Chain Necklace - adjusts to 16", 17", 18"


Estimated Value - $60 plus shipping


Product Video linked below

http://bit.ly/3JJJc02


13- Lined Tote Bag with Hand Carved Print with Embroidery item
13- Lined Tote Bag with Hand Carved Print with Embroidery
$35

Starting bid

From the artist studio of Victoria Philp. @littlemiss.artteacher


A tote bag with a hand carved print that is embroidered and lined with fabric.


This is a Gallery sale with proceeds going to artist and 10% of sale going to WAEA.


Estimated Value $50

14- Bag - screenprinted from 2024 FC w/ embroidery and lined item
14- Bag - screenprinted from 2024 FC w/ embroidery and lined
$40

Starting bid

From the artist studio of Victoria Philp. @littlemiss.artteacher


Bag - screen printed from 2024 FC w/ embroidery and lined


Estimated Value- $50

15- Artsonia 50cm Portable Ring Light PD30W Quick Studio item
15- Artsonia 50cm Portable Ring Light PD30W Quick Studio
$100

Starting bid

Our brand-new Artsonia Light Box is an indispensible tool for capturing high-quality photos of your students' artworks without bright spots or shadows.

  • Take high-quality photos of student art.
  • LED lights remove shadows.
  • Multiple openings design allows any photo shooting position.
  • Easy assembly and folds back into carry case.
  • Various colored backdrops included.
  • Large (20"x20"x20") size.

Suggested Retail: $139 plus shipping

16- Artsonia 40cm Portable Ring Light PD30W Quick Studio item
16- Artsonia 40cm Portable Ring Light PD30W Quick Studio
$80

Starting bid

Our brand-new Artsonia Light Box is an indispensible tool for capturing high-quality photos of your students' artworks without bright spots or shadows.

  • Take high-quality photos of student art.
  • LED lights remove shadows.
  • Multiple openings design allows any photo shooting position.
  • Easy assembly and folds back into carry case.
  • Various colored backdrops included.
  • Small (15"x15"x15")

Estimated Value - $99 plus shipping

17- Canary Box Cutters (Set of 3) item
17- Canary Box Cutters (Set of 3)
$14

Starting bid

CANARY Box Cutter Original- set of 3


For Secure Grip And Safer Handling

​・Non-stick coating prevents tapes and adhesives from sticking
・Serrated Double-Edge blade allows cutting upwards or downwards
・Excellent maneuverability when cutting cardboard even make clean circular cuts
・Ideal for cutting packaging plastic straps
・Fine sawtooth edge prevents blade from getting caught unlike regular utility blades
・Anti-slip handle with cross-guard allows for easier grip and safer handling
・Rounded chisel edged tip is ideal for peeling-labels, making shallow cuts, or for scouring cardboards (useful when resizing cardboard boxes)​

Size: Blade - 3" / Overall - 7.5"
Material: Blade - Stainless Steel with Teflon Coating (Blade), PP Plastic (Body)
​Made in Japan

- Item#: DC-190F-1



Estimated Price- $19 plus shipping

18- Wacom Intous Small Drawing Tablet item
18- Wacom Intous Small Drawing Tablet
$35

Starting bid

Wacom Intous Small Drawing Tablet


Wacom Intuos has been expertly designed for anyone who’s just getting started with digital creation. Whether you have a background in traditional art and want to try digital, or just need more precision and fluidity in your creative practice than a mouse or trackpad can provide, it’s the perfect tool to bring all of your best ideas to life. It comes with our battery-free, ergonomic 4K pen, and has built-in ExpressKeys for a customized workflow, whether you’re drawing comics, painting concept art, marking up a document, or doing some visual note-taking. And with Wacom Intuos, you can bring the creativity to many Android mobile devices, whether you want to add some illustrative touches to a snapshot for social media or need to do some digital painting while you’re waiting for friends at the coffee shop.


Estimated retail- $40 plus shipping

19- Set of 12 Blick Oil Pastels item
19- Set of 12 Blick Oil Pastels
$15

Starting bid

12 packages of 12 colors

Blick Essentials Oil Pastels


Estimated Value- $28 plus shipping

20- Set of 12 Blick Oil Pastels (Copy) item
20- Set of 12 Blick Oil Pastels (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

12 packages of 12 colors

Blick Essentials Oil Pastels


Estimated Value- $28 plus shipping

21- Set of 12 Blick Oil Pastels (Copy) (Copy) item
21- Set of 12 Blick Oil Pastels (Copy) (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

12 packages of 12 colors

Blick Essentials Oil Pastels


Estimated Value- $28 plus shipping

22- Sheraton Grand Seattle One Night Stay item
22- Sheraton Grand Seattle One Night Stay
$175

Starting bid

One Night Stay FREE at the Sheraton Grand in Seattle!


Estimated Value- $329

23- Set of 2 Salad Bowls by Mark Moody item
23- Set of 2 Salad Bowls by Mark Moody
$90

Starting bid

Glazed Ceramic Salad Bowl made by Mark Moody.


Estimated Value: $120

24- Tutta Bella $25 Gift Card item
24- Tutta Bella $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Did you enjoy your lunch and dinner?

Do you live, or have family, in Seattle?


Win this Tutta Bella Gift Card to use at this local restaurant to fulfill your taste buds needs.


Est Value: $25

25- Class Set of Small Sketchbook Journals item
25- Class Set of Small Sketchbook Journals
$15

Starting bid

Need a class set of 30 small sketchbook journals?


SCAD has provided us with a class set of SCAD branded sketchbooks to pass onto your students!


Estimated Value: $40

26- Class Set of Medium Sketchbook Journals from Blick item
26- Class Set of Medium Sketchbook Journals from Blick
$20

Starting bid

Need a class set of 30 small sketchbook journals?


Blick has provided us with a class set of Blick branded sketchbooks to pass onto your students!


Estimated Value: $45

27- Class Set of Medium Sketchbook Journals item
27- Class Set of Medium Sketchbook Journals
$15

Starting bid

Need a class set of 30 medium sketchbook journals?


Sketch for Schools has provided us with a class set of WAEA branded sketchbooks to pass onto your students!


Estimated Value: $40

28- Print- William Hernandez- Planning Secrets item
28- Print- William Hernandez- Planning Secrets
$100

Starting bid

William Hernandez

Planning Secrets

Archival pigment print on hahnemühle fine art german etching paper

20 x 16 in (50.80 x 40.64 cm)


Donated by the ArtX Contemporary Gallery. Check them out downtown Seattle!


retail value: $250.00

29- Print- William Hernandez- Miracle item
29- Print- William Hernandez- Miracle
$100

Starting bid

William Hernandez

Miracle 

archival pigment print on hahnemühle fine art german etching paper

16 x 20 in (40.64 x 50.80 cm)


Donated by the ArtX Contemporary Gallery. Check them out downtown Seattle on Sunday!


retail value: $250.00

30- $100 Gift Card to Museum Quality Framing item
30- $100 Gift Card to Museum Quality Framing
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Museum Quality Framing to celebrate arts education in the state of Washington!


Locations here.

https://pnwframing.com/brand/museum-quality-framing/

31-Maya Stoker Legs Magnet Art Piece item
31-Maya Stoker Legs Magnet Art Piece
$40

Starting bid

NSFW! Not for the faint of Heart! These legs will sure draw attention.

View in the Silent Auction.


Estimated Value- $100


STOKER FINE JEWELRY
Handmade Jewelry - Wa
Wedding & Nature Inspired
@mayastokerjewelry

32- Maya Stoker #1 Mystery NSFW Art Piece item
32- Maya Stoker #1 Mystery NSFW Art Piece
$30

Starting bid

NSFW! Not for the faint of Heart! These legs will sure draw attention.

View in the Silent Auction.


Estimated Value- $100


STOKER FINE JEWELRY
Handmade Jewelry - Wa
Wedding & Nature Inspired
@mayastokerjewelry

33- Maya Stoker #2 Mystery NSFW Art Piece item
33- Maya Stoker #2 Mystery NSFW Art Piece
$50

Starting bid

NSFW! Not for the faint of Heart! These legs will sure draw attention.

View in the Silent Auction.


Estimated Value- $100


STOKER FINE JEWELRY
Handmade Jewelry - Wa
Wedding & Nature Inspired
@mayastokerjewelry

34- Gage Academy of Art Apron, Tote Bag and Notebook item
34- Gage Academy of Art Apron, Tote Bag and Notebook
$50

Starting bid

Bid here for an artist apron that says, "Artists are made, not born." from Gage Academy of Art with their logo. Nice Apron! Also included is a tote bag branded from Gage (may look different in person) and a Gage branded Note book.


Estimated Value is $60

35- Art of Ed NOW Conference, Card Game, Sticker Swag item
35- Art of Ed NOW Conference, Card Game, Sticker Swag
$90

Starting bid

The Art Ed Now Virtual Conference is Jan 30- Feb 1! Bid here for free Conference Registration (including access to the recordings for 1 year) - includes Art of Ed Swag Sticker and Elements of Art Card Game with instructions!


Find out more about the conference here.

https://theartofeducation.edu/now/


Estimated Value: $160


Up to 15 clock hours!

FEATURED PRESENTER

Austin Kleon

Austin Kleon is the New York Times bestselling author of a trilogy of illustrated books about creativity in the digital age: Steal Like An Artist, Show Your Work!, and Keep Going.

36- Van Gogh Notecards- Set A item
36- Van Gogh Notecards- Set A
$5

Starting bid

Van Gogh Notecards - Set A


Valued at $20 a set

37- Van Gogh Notecards- Set B item
37- Van Gogh Notecards- Set B
$5

Starting bid

Van Gogh Notecards - Set B


Valued at $20 a set

38- Set of Curan Notecards item
38- Set of Curan Notecards
$5

Starting bid

Curan Notecards - 1 box


Valued at $20 a set

39- Set of Renoir NoteCards Set A item
39- Set of Renoir NoteCards Set A
$5

Starting bid

Renoir Notecards - Set A


Valued at $20 a set

40- Set of Monet NoteCards item
40- Set of Monet NoteCards
$5

Starting bid

Monet Notecards -


Valued at $20 a set

41- The Best Original Photo Artwork by Cynthia Gaub item
41- The Best Original Photo Artwork by Cynthia Gaub
$40

Starting bid

41- The Best Original Photo Artwork by Cynthia Gaub


Value at $40

42- Balance Original Art by Cynthia Gaub item
42- Balance Original Art by Cynthia Gaub
$30

Starting bid

42- Balance Original Art by Cynthia Gaub


Value $35

43- Temperance Framed Art
$20

Starting bid

43- Temperance Framed Art by Cynthia Gaub


$25

44- Window Original Photo item
44- Window Original Photo
$60

Starting bid

44- Window Original Photo by Cynthia Gaub


Value at 70

Watercolors and Watercolor Palette item
Watercolors and Watercolor Palette
$40

Starting bid

Watercolors and Watercolor Palette


Value $50

Prints from the Wing Luke item
Prints from the Wing Luke
$15

Starting bid

Prints from the Wing Luke

