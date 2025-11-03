2025 Fall Conference Silent Auction | Washington Art Education Association | Seattle, WA

CANARY Box Cutter Original- set of 3





For Secure Grip And Safer Handling

​・Non-stick coating prevents tapes and adhesives from sticking

・Serrated Double-Edge blade allows cutting upwards or downwards

・Excellent maneuverability when cutting cardboard even make clean circular cuts

・Ideal for cutting packaging plastic straps

・Fine sawtooth edge prevents blade from getting caught unlike regular utility blades

・Anti-slip handle with cross-guard allows for easier grip and safer handling

・Rounded chisel edged tip is ideal for peeling-labels, making shallow cuts, or for scouring cardboards (useful when resizing cardboard boxes)​

Size: Blade - 3" / Overall - 7.5"

Material: Blade - Stainless Steel with Teflon Coating (Blade), PP Plastic (Body)

​Made in Japan

- Item#: DC-190F-1









Estimated Price- $19 plus shipping