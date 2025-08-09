2025 Washington Art Education Association Fall Conference

Friday, Nov. 7th @ 10AM

limited to 15 conference attendees

*funds collected from this event go directly to the WAEA Scholarship Fund.





Join us for a private tour of Chihuly's Boathouse and Hot Shop!

An amazing opportunity not open to the general public!





Located on the shores of Lake Union in Seattle, The Boathouse offers a singular behind-the-scenes look at the life and work of Chihuly.





Maybe join us afterwards at Ivars for Lunch!





Location:

The Boathouse

Lake Union

Address shared with Ticket Holders









Workshops available to those registered for the Conference.





Discount Codes do not apply to these workshops, only Conference Registration.







