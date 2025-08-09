2025 Washington Art Education Association Fall Conference

Full Conference Registration.
Update your WAEA membership today!
-- Events on Friday & Saturday with Sunday Site-Based Learning
-- Saturday Lunch and Saturday Night Pizza Party Included.
-- Clock Hours Available for WAEA members. Easy to Join!
We will ask your membership number later in this registration process.
If you register as a member and are not an active member, we will email you a link to join WAEA...If you do not join by Oct 31st, we will charge you the remaining non-member price at registration and you will not be eligible for clock hours.
Why not Join WAEA today and pay the Member price?
(or check the box to receive a Path to Membership Form)
If you register as a non-member and want to become an active member, we will cover a year of your WAEA membership. Please click "I want to become a member" during registration and we will email you a Path to Membership Form. Bring with you or you will fill it out during Conference Check-In.
Sunday, November 9,
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pop-Up Books
with Robin Bundi
(naturalist, teaching artist)
Limit 15 Participants.
Learn pop-up construction techniques and create your own illustrated storybook. Combine paper engineering with hand-drawn art to bring your story to life. There will be an emphasis on how to construct pop-up artwork and at the same time you will learn how to add hand drawn illustrations to your pieces. You will also develop your visual storytelling skills as you illustrate a short story with your pop-up constructions.
Location:
Gage Academy of Art
2107 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Workshops available to those registered for the Conference.
Discount Codes do not apply to these workshops, only Conference Registration.
Sunday, November 9,
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Surrealism
with Instructor Carlos Martinez (local muralist, teaching artist)
Limit 15 Participants.
Carlos unlocks the secrets of teaching about Surrealism in a fun and productive activity. Explore the origins of surrealism, open up your creativity, and bring a dreamlike vision to life. This class will introduce new tools for tapping into your imagination, looking beyond what the eyes see, and embracing the surreal to create art that feels both fantastical and deeply personal. This class will explore acrylic paints, collage, and mixed media.
Location:
Gage Academy of Art
2107 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Sunday, November 9,
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Core Drawing
with Geoff Flack, Director of Gage Drawing Atelier
Limit 15 Participants.
Learn from the head of Gage’s Drawing Atelier to develop fundamental drawing skills. The class emphasizes traditional drawing techniques including line, shape, value, composition and proportional relationships and measurements. Students will work from observation and communicate ideas through a variety of black and white media. This is an opportunity for you to deepen your own drawing practice and be inspired to teach your students some of the same skills and techniques as you will learn in this class.
Location:
Gage Academy of Art
2107 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Friday, Nov. 7th @ 10AM
limited to 15 conference attendees
*funds collected from this event go directly to the WAEA Scholarship Fund.
Join us for a private tour of Chihuly's Boathouse and Hot Shop!
An amazing opportunity not open to the general public!
Located on the shores of Lake Union in Seattle, The Boathouse offers a singular behind-the-scenes look at the life and work of Chihuly.
Maybe join us afterwards at Ivars for Lunch!
Location:
The Boathouse
Lake Union
Address shared with Ticket Holders
On Sunday, Nov. 9th, attend any of the Seattle Art Museums to enrich your art learning! Have conversations about the art as you go, practice some visual thinking strategies, sketch your favorite piece, engage in slow looking. Up to 3 clock hours available for WAEA members on Sun. Nov 9th.
Additional fee for WWU invoice.
$
