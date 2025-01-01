2025 Fall Online Auction

#7 Trip: 4 Nights for Four Golfers at the Legends Resort in Myrtle Beach: This golf vacation include four rounds of golf for four golfers. The Legends Golf Resort includes five premium-level uniquely designed courses: the Parkland, the Heathland, and the Moorland courses, as well as Oyster Bay in Calabash, North Carolina and the Heritage Plantation in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina. The package includes 4 nights in a 2 bedroom villa, as well as breakfast, lunch and two beverages with each golf round; unlimited range balls. The excellence of the resort carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. (travelpledge.com)