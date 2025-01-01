2025 Fall Online Auction

Hosted by
#1 Trip: 5-Nights in Hawaii for Two. Indulge in tropical bliss with a 5 night Hawaiian getaway for two. Bask in the sun-drenched beaches, explore lush landscapes, and savor the aloha spirit. This package includes: 5 nights on Maui, Kauai or Oahu (Honolulu). Multiple premium quality resorts to choose from. Paid upgrades and added guests and addition nights available at redemption. Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. (travelpledge.com)
#2 Trip: 5-Night Family Vacation for 6 people to Orlando. Embark on an unforgettable family adventure with a 5-night vacation for up to six people to a wide choice of resorts in Orlando. Whether you seek theme park thrills or sun-soaked fun, this getaway caters to every family's desires. This trip includes 5 nights in your choice of resorts with 2 beds and a sofa bed. Paid upgrades and added guests and additional nights available at redemption. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. (travelpledge.com)
#3 Trip: 4-Night National Park Getaway for Two: Embark on a nature-inspired retreat with a 4-night stay for two at your choice of a wide variety of hotels near an iconic national park. From geysers to towering cliffs, customize your escape to embrace the majesty of nature's wonders. The Parks include Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Great Smoky Mountains and more! Paid upgrades and added guests and additional nights available at redemption. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. (travelpledge.com)
#4 Trip: Romantic New England Getaway for Two: Experience the charm of New England with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of inns and resorts. From historic landscapes to quaint towns, New England delivers rich history and natural beauty. The choice of destinations includes inns and resorts located in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Maine and Rhode Island. Paid upgrades and added guests and additional nights available at redemption. Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. (travelpledge.com)
#5 Trip: 4 Nights in Cape Cod for Two: Experience the charm of Cape Cod with a four-night getaway for two. This exclusive package offers serene accommodations and the opportunity to explore the breathtaking coastal beauty and quaint villages of this iconic destination. Choose from fourteen different amazing inns and resorts. Winner may upgrade the room, add additional travelers and/or extend the stay for a fee at redemption. Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. (travelpledge.com)
#6 Trip: 4 Nights in Banff, Alberta, Canada for Two: Four-night getaway for two taking in the breathtaking beauty of Banff and the surrounding majestic Canadian Rockies. This retreat promises a blend of serene landscapes and outdoor adventures. Choose from a variety of excellent hotels including the amazing Royal Canadian Lodge. Paid upgrades, extended dates and premium dates may be available at booking. Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of auction. Limited availability in summer. (travelpledge.com)
#7 Trip: 4 Nights for Four Golfers at the Legends Resort in Myrtle Beach: This golf vacation include four rounds of golf for four golfers. The Legends Golf Resort includes five premium-level uniquely designed courses: the Parkland, the Heathland, and the Moorland courses, as well as Oyster Bay in Calabash, North Carolina and the Heritage Plantation in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina. The package includes 4 nights in a 2 bedroom villa, as well as breakfast, lunch and two beverages with each golf round; unlimited range balls. The excellence of the resort carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. (travelpledge.com)
#8 Baked Spaghetti Dinner for 6-8 people to take home tonight: This hearty, homemade spaghetti dinner with salad and rolls is made with love using fresh ingredients. This home catered meal is ready to take home with you tonight and great for a weeknight dinners or stress-free hosting. Just heat and eat! (Package 1 of 2) Donated by Mikki Prince.
#9 Baked Spaghetti Dinner for 6-8 people to take home tonight: This hearty, homemade spaghetti dinner with salad and rolls is made with love using fresh ingredients. This home catered meal is ready to take home with you tonight and great for a weeknight dinners or stress-free hosting. Just heat and eat! (Package 2 of 2) Donated by Mikki Prince.
#10 $100 Scheel's Gift Card! Donate to RMCHB and take home this generous gift card- perfect for treating yourself or someone else! Donated by Scheels.
#11 The Stanley Hotel and Dinner at The Post: a 2-night stay at this historic upscale hotel nestled in charming Estes Park, Colorado. Book Sunday thru Thursday; no major holidays; must use before May 2, 2026. Included in package is a $75 gift card to The Post, an award winning restaurant located on hotel grounds. Donated by The Stanley Hotel and The Post.
#12 Four Tickets to a Single Concert at the Ford Amphitheater 2026 Concert Series: Tickets for four in a Fire Pit Suite (Suite 3 in the front row) in The Owners' Club at the Ford Amphitheater. This package includes a Owners Club Lot parking permit. The winner may select from the 2026 schedule, yet to be announced. Examples of shows from 2025: Chicago, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Weird Al, The Red Clay Strays and The Black Keys. Value: $850. Donated by Derek Phipps.
#13 A Taste of Fall Basket: Bring the cozy charm of autumn into your home with this beautifully curated basket. This seasonal delight features a large jar of homemade honey, lovingly harvested and perfect for sweetening tea, toast, or your favorite recipes. Complementing the honey are hand-picked fall décor items. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting it to a fellow autumn lover, this basket is a celebration of all things fall! Donated by Marie Koolstra.
#14 Echo Mountain: 2 single day lift tickets; located just 36 miles from downtown Denver in Idaho Springs, Echo Mountain is a family friendly snow adventure resort and perfect for all level of tubers, skiers and snowboarders. www.echomtn.com Donated by Echo Mountain.
#15 Two Tickets to the 2025 Florida College Impact Gala on October 30, 2025. Enjoy an inspiring evening at the prestigious Florida College Impact Gala featuring keynote speaker David Pollack, a decorated former NFL linebacker. It promises to be a night filled with elegant dining and uplifting fellowship and entertainment, all supporting the mission and impact of Florida College. It's a great opportunity to celebrate lives being changed through faith-based education.
OCTOBER 30, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.
TAMPA CONVENTION CENTER
Donated by Florida College.
#16 Two Tickets to the 2026 Florida College Impact Gala on October 1, 2026: Enjoy an inspiring evening at the prestigious Florida College Impact Gala. It promises to be a night filled with elegant dining and uplifting fellowship and entertainment, all supporting the mission and impact of Florida College. It's a great opportunity to celebrate lives being changed through faith-based education.
OCTOBER 1, 2026
TAMPA CONVENTION CENTER
Donated by Florida College.
#17 Photo Shoot with Maureen Taylor: Capture life’s special moments with a professional photo shoot. Whether you're looking to update family portraits, celebrate an engagement, commemorate a milestone, or simply treat yourself to beautiful photos of your family, a newborn or a senior, this session offers a personalized and memorable experience. Included: 1-1/2 hours for the shoot. 50+ edited photos on a thumb drive for you to print or post as you choose. Donated by Maureen Taylor.
#18 Mountain Jeep Adventure with Aaron Thompson: Buckle up for an unforgettable off-road adventure! This guided Jeep tour, which includes lunch, will take you deep into the heart of breathtaking mountain terrain, where rugged trails, panoramic views, and hidden natural wonders await. Whether you're climbing rocky paths or stopping at scenic overlooks, every turn promises a new thrill and a perfect photo op. This is great for adventure lovers, nature enthusiasts, or anyone ready to trade pavement for pine-scented air and sweeping vistas. This tour is suitable for most ages and fitness levels – no hiking required, just a sense of adventure! Donated by Aaron Thompson.
#19 Club Greenwood: One month family membership, not including tennis. Nestled in the heart of the Denver Tech Center is Club Greenwood which offers over 200 fitness classes, weight equipment, indoor/outdoor pools, indoor cycling, yoga, Pilates, personal training, sauna, steam and whirlpool, basketball and indoor/outdoor bootcamps. Donated by Club Greenwood.
#20 Mercy Me Concert Tickets for Two: Thurs., Nov. 6, 2025 @ 7:00 PM. Section T, Row 4, Seats 3 and 4. Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, Loveland, CO. Giving fans more of the phenomenal in-person experience that 10x-Platinum band MercyMe is known for, these are premium seats at the “MERCYME LIVE 2025” concert in Loveland, CO also featuring nine-time GRAMMY® nominee Natalie Grant and newcomer Sam Wesley. Donated by The Blackburns.
#21 One Week to Yellowstone at the Grush Family Cabin: Discover the ultimate mountain retreat on the Clarks Fork River just minutes from Yellowstone National Park in Cody, Wyoming! This charming 2-bedroom cabin (sleeps 9) plus bunkhouse (sleeps 6), offers the perfect base for your next adventure. Whether you're exploring geysers and wildlife or simply soaking in the serenity of the great outdoors, enjoy cozy evenings by the fireplace, starlit nights on the deck, and breathtaking views year-round. Convenient access to Yellowstone National Park and nearby outdoor recreation, including hiking, fishing, wildlife watching, and more. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this unforgettable escape into nature. 42 River Lane, Cody, WY (northeast corner of Yellowstone). Donated by Rick and Cindy Grush.
#22 Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 4 tickets. Donated by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
#23 Colorado Rockies: Four Tickets to Two Games: Section 125 (behind Rockies' dugout), Row 21, Seats 6-10. Donated by John and Janell Harkrider.
#24 Golf Package: King's Deer Golf Club (Monument, CO): 4 golfers with carts included. This Rocky Mountain golf course allows you to experience the links of Scotland on the front range of Colorado. Enjoy large open spaces, 200 acres of native rolling hills and lush wetlands along with views of Pikes Peak and the Rocky Mountains. Monday thru Thursday any time of day, Friday thru Sunday & Holidays after 12 noon. Book within 12 months of auction. Book tee time no more than 7 days in advance. (travelpledge.com)
#25 Golf Package: The Golf Club at Fox Acres at Red Feather Lakes: Four golfers; carts and range balls included. Valid Monday thru Thursday anytime and weekends and holidays after 1:00 p.m. Book within 12 months of purchase. Book tee time no more than 5 days in advance. Donated by The Golf Club at Fox Acres.
#26 Golf Package: The Broadlands Golf Course: Four golfers with range balls and carts included. This course features 7,263 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72. The course rating is 72.9 and it has a slope rating of 125. Valid Monday thru Thursday anytime and Sat./Sun. after 2 PM. Book within 12 months of purchase. Book tee time no more than 7 days in advance. (travelpledge.com)
#27 Golf: The Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks (Silverthorne, CO): Four golfers with carts and range balls included. Golf at The Raven is a special occasion. The challenging, but eminently playable, Tom Lehman and Hurdzan/Fry golf design features lush rolling fairways and immaculate greens surrounded by towering stands of pine and aspen and snow capped 13,000 foot peaks, as well as crystal clear creeks. Valid Monday thru Thursday. Book within 12 months of purchase at auction. Book tee time no more than 7 days in advance. (travelpledge.com)
#28 Ladybug Baby Girl Quilt and two Knitted Ladybugs. Donated by Lisa Blackburn and Jessica Williams.
#29 Cookie Decorating Lessons for 6 donated by Kaitlin Lankford - Pkg. 1 of 2
#30 Cookie Decorating Lessons for 6 donated by Kaitlin Lankford - Pkg. 2 of 2
#31 Baked Items for Auction: Classic Pecan Pie donated by Chloe Hudgins.
#32 Baked Item for Auction: Peanut Butter Bars donated by Tricia Swanson.
#33 Baked Item for Auction: Apple Pie donated by Denise Qualls.
#34 Indulge in the sweet taste of fall with this Caramel Apple Delight Basket! Includes crisp apples dipped in caramel, with gourmet toppings (like crushed nuts and chocolate chips)- everything you need for a fun and delicious DIY treat night!
#35 Baked Item for Auction: Salted Maple Pumpkin Cake donated by Kaitlin Lankford.
#36 Baked Item for Auction: Chocolate and Pecan Bundt Cake donated by Lisa Blackburn.
#37 4 tickets to the Denver Zoo! Donated by the Denver Zoo.
#38 BumpBoxX Ultra Plus Bluetooth Boombox: Bring the party wherever you go! BumpBpxX combines old-school boombox style with powerful modern sound. Key features include: Bluetooth connectivity with booming stereo sound, rechargeable lithium battery with up to 12 hours of playtime, USB & Aux inputs, plus a wireless microphone for karaoke or events. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this bold and powerful crowd-pleaser.
#39 Colorado Symphony: Two tickets to premium performance during the 2025/26 symphony season. Donated by the Colorado Symphony.
#40 Artisan Charcuterie Basket: Elevate your entertaining game with this beautifully handcrafted, one-of-a-kind charcuterie board. Perfect for hosting or gifting, this set also includes a matching homemade salt-cellar as well as cheese knives, small bowls, miniature dipping sauce server and a set of paper Fall napkins. Donated by Ron English and the Blackburns.
#41 Cozy Fall Essentials Basket: Embrace the beauty of Autumn with this fun basket filled with a pair of cozy coffee mugs for sipping your favorite warm drink, a fall-scented candle, a Kleenex tissue holder with a seasonal touch, a whimsical salt and pepper set, and several decorative pumpkins. Donated by the Blackburns.
#42 Bible Study Basket: This basket is filled with everything you need to have your own quiet time with God. Includes bookmarks, highlighters, a study book of Mark, an illuminated book of Hebrews, a prayer journal, and more! Makes a great gift as well. Donated by the Hudgins Family.
#43 Raising Cane's Basket: Swag and gift cards and all kind of goodies! Donated by Raising Cane's.
#44 In and Out Burger Swag Pack: Includes a towel, hat, t-shirt, burger bowl/mug, and much more! Donated by In-and-Out Burger.
#45 Beautiful framed and matted print of historical Sutton Hall: Perfect for any alumni or friend of Florida College. Donated by The Hudgins Family.
#46 Holiday Cheer Christmas Basket: Get into the spirit of the season with this joy-filled Christmas basket. It contains a Christmas puzzle, various decor and a scented candle. Finally, add a personal touch to your holiday wrapping or decorating with three rolls of Christmas ribbon. Donated by the Blackburns.
#47 Picnic Set: Cooler, cups, plates, blanket, etc. -- everything but the food. Donated by the Hudgins Family.
#48 Denver Nuggets Basketball signed by current player Vlatko Cancar!
#49 Kendra Scott Necklace: A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl, a best-seller at Kendra Scott! Beautifully packaged and ready for gift-giving or to treat yourself! Donated by Kendra Scott.
#50 TaylorMade Armor Select Plus Stand Golf Bag: Elevate your game with this premium golf bag, built for performance, comfort and durability. It features an ultra-lightweight design, durable construction, a dual-strap system for balanced comfort, multiple pockets for storage, an integrated stand system -- it's a statement piece. Don’t miss your shot to win it!
#51 BumpBoxX Ultra Plus Bluetooth Boombox: Bring the party wherever you go! BumpBpxX combines old-school boombox style with powerful modern sound. Key features include: Bluetooth connectivity with booming stereo sound, rechargeable lithium battery with up to 12 hours of playtime, USB & Aux inputs, plus a wireless microphone for karaoke or events. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this bold and powerful crowd-pleaser.
#52 History Colorado Center and Museum: 1 Family Visit (2 adults and all children). The History Colorado museum is an institution dedicated to preserving and presenting the history of Colorado through its main History Colorado Center in Denver. Package 1 of 2. Donated by History Colorado.
#53 History Colorado Center and Museum: 1 Family Visit (2 adults and all children). The History Colorado museum is an institution dedicated to preserving and presenting the history of Colorado through its main History Colorado Center in Denver. Package 2 of 2. Donated by History Colorado.
#54 placeholder
#55 Pumpkin Charcuterie Board Set donated by the Wickerham family and Sourdough by Kaysha Witherington
#56 Florida College Charcuterie Board Set donated by the McClelland family and Sourdough by Kaysha Witherington
#57 Banana Bread by Emma Rengifo
#58 Pumpkin Bread Basket by Emma Burden
#59 Jar of Cookies by Grace Peters
#60 Pancake Basket
Start your morning right with this cozy pancake breakfast basket! Includes gourmet pancake mixes, maple syrup, and more! Perfect for a lazy weekend brunch or a sweet gift for a breakfast lover!
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/COCamp2026
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/COCamp2026
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/COCamp2026
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/COCamp2026
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/COCamp2026
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables!
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/FCCOScholars
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/FCCOScholars
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/FCCOScholars
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/FCCOScholars
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/FCCOScholars
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/FCCOScholars
Make a direct donation here or scan one of the donation cards on the tables! https://tinyurl.com/FCCOScholars
